Kids Korner: May 18 to May 25, 2023

PROGRAMS

Spring Wildflower Walk

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown offers a Spring Wildflower Walk on May 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Join a nature educator to explore the grounds of Caleb Smith State Park Preserve in search of early blooming wildflowers. See if you can identify these spring treasures with the help of a field guide during this family event. $4 per person. Reservations are required by calling 631-265-1054.

All Hands on Deck!

All aboard! You are invited to celebrate National Maritime Weekend at the Whaling Museum, 301 W. Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on May 20 at noon and again at 2 p.m. Discover the fascinating ways crews from Long Island worked together to sail the world. Find out what life was like aboard a whaleship, see artifacts from our collection, and learn the words to a sea shanty, a musical trick to help sailors work to the same beat! Design a ship-in-a-jar craft to take home with you. Admission fee + $10 per participant. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org to register. For more information, call 631-367-3418.

Picture Books & Poetry

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present Picture Books & Poetry with author Linda Trott-Dickman on May 21 at 6 p.m. in the Reichert Planetarium Theater. Watch your favorite bedtime storybooks come to life and create something special inspired by the reading. Wear your favorite pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal and settle in to hear lyrical stories about dreams. Tickets are $10 per person, $8 members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Books in the Barn

Smithtown Historical Society’s new Books in the Barn program for ages 3 to 5 with parent/caregiver continues on May 22 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Meet at the newly refurbished Franklin O. Arthur Farm, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown to listen to stories about farms, barns and animals. Then visit with the chickens, bunnies, sheep, ponies and barn cats that call the farm home. Free. Open to all. To register, visit www.smithlib.org/children, call 631-360-2480, ext. 140 or visit in person.

THEATER

‘Flat Stanley’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley from May 27 to July 2 with a sensory friendly performance on June 10 at 11 a.m. Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday, run-of-the-mill, ten-year-old. For Stanley, life is too normal. He longs to travel the world, do something amazing! Careful what you wish for, Stanley! One morning, Stanley wakes up really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He’s stamped, posted and mailed from Hollywood to Honolulu and beyond hoping to once again become three dimensional. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Cinderella’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its children’s theatre season with its original retelling of the poor waif Cinderella from May 27 to June 17 with a sensory sensitive performance on June 4 at 11 a.m. The classic love story finds its power in a pumpkin, a palace, a prince and a young girl whose belief in herself can overcome any obstacle. When her Fairy Godmother adds a dash of excitement, the magical possibilities are endless. Don’t miss this musical enchantment for the entire family. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Lilo & Stitch”

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Lilo & Stitch on May 21 at noon. A young and parentless girl adopts a ‘dog’ from the local pound, completely unaware that it’s supposedly a dangerous scientific experiment that’s taken refuge on Earth and is now hiding from its creator and those who see it as a menace. ability to care for someone else. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.