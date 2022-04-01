TImes … and dates: March 31 to April 7, 2022

Ongoing

TVHS expands hours

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket will be open for the spring season on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for exhibit tours of SPIES! and Chicken Hill and gift shop now through May 7. For more information, call 751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.

Thursday, March 31

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host a Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Please call 655-7798 for more information.

Friday, April 1

First Friday at the Heckscher

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington continues its First Friday series tonight from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions during extended viewing hours and enjoy a concert featuring soulful standards with Steve Salerno and Mall Waldron at 7 pm. Free admission. For further information, call 380-3230 or visit www.heckscher.org.

Furnishing Hope fundraiser

Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket will culminate its Furnishing Hope online auction fundraising week for The Open Door Exchange with a special in-person celebration with auction items and raffle baskets at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $10 per person and can be purchased at www.opendoorexchange.org.

Wintertide concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Part Jefferson continues its Wintertide concert series with a concert by Old Fid – the sea shanty trio of Alan Short and Deidre and Sean Murtha from 7:30 to 9 p.m. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 802-210.

Saturday, April 2

History at Hallockville workshop

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead kicks of its 5-week spring workshop series, History at Hallockville, with Sustainability from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn about the “green” practices of the Hallock family throughout the farm and over the decades and discuss how these historic self-sustaining ways are important in today’s world. The series continues with Traditional Crafts on April 9, The Immigrant Experience on April 30, Farm to Table on May 7 and Culminating Session on May 14. $65 per workshop. To register, visit www.hallockville.org.

Stony Brook Preserve clean-up

In light of Earth Month, Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich will co-host a cleanup of the Lee Koppelman Preserve, at the intersection of Sage Lane and Sheppard Lane in Stony Brook from 10 a.m. to noon. T-shirts, bags, gloves, pickers and certificates will be handed out to those who participate. For additional details, call 451-6963.

Bunny brunch and vendor fair

Location-St. Louis de Montfort Church, 75 New York Ave., Sound Beach hosts a Brunch with the Bunny and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy brunch, pictures with The Bunny, vendors, auction baskets, 50/50 raffle, kids craft table and more! Tickets at the door are $18 adults, $10 children ages 10 and under, age 2 and under free. For more information, call 849-3653.

Huntington Militia Drill Day

Join the Huntington Militia for a Drill Day at the Huntington Arsenal and Village Green on Park Avenue in Huntington from noon to 4:30 p.m. This is a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes of The Order of the Ancient and Honorable Huntington Militia and see what is involved reenacting Long Island history with manual of arms, cannon and marching/maneuvering drills. Free. Visit www.huntingtonmilitia.com.

St. James St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Join the St. James Chamber of Commerce for the 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicking off at 1 p.m. The parade will head down Lake Avenue from Woodlawn to Railroad avenues and will feature piper bands, marching bands, Scout troops, dance groups, floats, fire trucks, antique cars, and more. For more information, call 584-5200.

Viva Momix heads to SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes Viva Momix to the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Known internationally for presenting works of astounding inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists focusing not only on the beauty of the human form, but also the beauty of nature, music, scenography, and life itself. Each show takes you into a surreal and fantasy world, allowing you to dip your toes into the stream of unconsciousness. VIVA MOMIX boasts their greatest hits, and is perfect for all ages and all occasions. Ticket prices range from $52 to $80. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday, April 3

Theatre Three Food Drive

Theatre Three will host a food and personal care items drive to benefit the Open Cupboard Pantry at Infant Jesus Church from 9 a.m. to noon. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus convent building at 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave) in Port Jefferson. Donations needed include juice, mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, flour, sugar, Maseca corn flour, cooking oil, coffee, pancake mix (complete), pancake syrup, canned fruit, healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, toilet paper, baby shampoo, baby wash, baby wipes, baby powder, Desitin and lotion. Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted. For more information, call 938-6464.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through April 25. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Declutter & Organize seminar

St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James will host a seminar titled Your Home – Your Life Declutter and Organize for Spring from 1 to 3 p.m. Interior designer Natalie Weinstein will offer spring cleaning tips and ways to to declutter and organize in a fun and interactive afternoon. Learn how to set realistic goals with tips, tools and free take home gifts. Donation $25, $20 seniors. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Monday, April 4

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday, April 5

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday, April 6

Book Talk

The Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Melville Librar,y Room E-4340 will welcome award-winning Italian author Claudia Durastanti who will discuss her novel, La straniera, a coming-of-age story set between Italy, New York and London at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free event. Call 632-7444 for more information.

Thursday, April 7

Stony Brook Walking Tour

Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization for a Secrets of Stony Brook Village walking tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the historic village. $10 per person. Reservations required by call 751-2244.

HHS Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series at Encore Luxury Living, 300 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho from noon to 2 p.m. Award-winning author and historian Kerriann Flanagan Brosky will discuss stories intertwined with ghost tales and local history from her latest book, Haunted Long Island Mysteries followed by a book signing. $50 per person includes a gourmet two-course meal. To RSVP, visit www.huntingthistoricalsociety.org.

Volunteer Fair

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport will host a Volunteer Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Come and speak with representatives from local organizations including the Northport Historical Society, Huntington Historical Society, Island Harvest Food Bank, RSVP Suffolk, Northport Arts Coalition, East Northport Chamber of Commerce, Lewis Oliver Farm Sanctuary and more. To register, call 261-6930.

Art reception

Join Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket for an opening art reception for its latest exhibit, Prolonged Perception by Doug Reina, from 6 to 8 p.m. The solo exhibit highlights the artists’s exploration of obscure, ordinary spaces of contemporary life that are often shielded from view. For more information, call 751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org. Read more about Doug Reina on page B14.

Thankful Thursdays

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will kick off the first of a series of Thankful Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Reichert Planetarium. The evening will feature a family-friendly planetarium show titled Stars: The Powerhouse of the Universe narrated by actor Mark Hamill. After the show, astronomy educators will invite visitors to look through telescopes at the night sky – weather permitting. The event is free but registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

An evening of jazz

Join The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for an evening of jazz with the 17-member Jazz Loft Big Band at 7 p.m. Led by Jazz Loft founder and trumpeter Tom Manuel, the band will perform jazz standards, original compositions and arrangements written by band members. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free. To order, call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Film

‘Earth: One Amazing Day’

To celebrate Earth Day and Earth Month, the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a Friday Movie Night screening of the BBC documentary “Earth: One Amazing Day” at the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown on April 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Earth is home to a vast array of environments and animals, but what is a single day in the life of these creatures like? Narrated by Robert Redford, this film takes us on an astonishing journey revealing the awesome power of the natural world. Free and open to all. Reservations required by calling 766-3075 or 360-2480, ext. 232.

Theater

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 23rd annual Festival of One-Act Plays, featuring the world premiere of six new works, at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage from Feb. 27 to April. 2. Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘A Bronx Tale’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents A Bronx Tale from March 24 to May 8. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. Read the review on page B19.

‘Steel Magnolias’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Steel Magnolias from April 9 to May 7. Come on down to Truvy’s Louisiana beauty shop where six strong women share their hopes and dreams. Beginning on the day of debutante Shelby’s wedding, the play traces this eccentric and lovable cast of characters as they support each other through life’s many challenges. Stop by for some great laughs and unforgettable friendship. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

Shakespeare’s ‘Henry V’

Suffolk County Community College’s Ammerman Campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents Henry V by Shakespeare at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building on April 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m. Mature content. General admission is $14, students 16 years of age or younger $9.75, veterans and Suffolk students with current ID receive one free ticket. To order, call 451-4163.

‘Kinky Boots’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this ‘dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Mamma Mia!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 2021-2022 with Mamma Mia! from May 21 to June 25. ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Contains adult themes and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Calling all makers, artisans and crafters! Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket welcomes vendors for its annual Easter Egg Hunts on April 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $50 per day or $80 both days for a 10’ by 10’ spot. Call 631-689-8172 or email [email protected] for further info.

◆ Huntington Historical Society will hold its annual “Antiques in April” sale on the grounds of the Daniel Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington on April 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $100 registration fee for vendors. Visit www.huntingthistoricalsociety.org for an application or call 631-427-7045, ext. 401.

◆ The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks antique vendors for its outdoor Spring Antique Sale on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For an application, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-367-3418.

◆ Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach seeks vendors for its Spring Craft Fair on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date May 22). $50 for a 10X10 spot. Food trucks also wanted. For more information, email Alex at [email protected]

◆ Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn is looking for craft vendors for its annual outdoor Friends of the Library Craft & Flea Market on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. The non-refundable fee for a 10X10 space is $35. To apply, visit www.harborfieldslibrary.org/friends.

◆ East End Arts, 133 E. Main St., Riverhead will host the 26th annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival in Downtown Riverhead on May 29 from noon to 5 p.m. Craft/artisan vendors and food/beverage vendors may visit www.eastendarts.org for an application or call 631-727-0900.