Kids Korner: March 31 to April 7, 2022

Programs

Egg Hunt at the Hatchery

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will host an Egg Hunt for children up to age 6 on April 2-3, 9-10 and 15-16 with 20-minute sessions scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.. $12 per child, $5 helper siblings ages 7 to 12, $7 adults, $6 seniors. Registration is required. Visit www.cshfishhatchery.org or call 516-692-6768.

Sweetbriar Open House

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host a Summer Program Open House on April 2 from noon to 4 p.m. Children and parents will have the opportunity to tour the facility including a visit to the center’s rainforest room and woodland exhibits, learning more about their summer programs, and meeting some of the resident animals. The Senior Educator will be available to answer any questions. Free. Call 979-6344.

Children’s Birding Adventures

Children ages 4 to 10 with a caregiver are invited to join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a children’s story time, bird walk, and a bird-inspired activity at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 101 Main St., Setauket on April 2 (rescheduled from March 26) from 1 to 2 p.m. Enjoy some family fun while you learn about our feathered friends. Meet at the entrance to the park behind the post office. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected]

Nature Walk at Cedar Beach

The Town of Brookhaven continues its Spring Nature Programs at the Cedar Beach Nature Center, 200 Harbor Road, Mount Sinai with a Nature Walk on April 2 at 2 p.m. Explore the unique ecology of the beach and salt marsh and learn about the different and overlapping ecosystems of flora and fauna, and the habitats that comprise this beautiful place. Please wear closed, comfortable shoes and bring binoculars if you have them. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Free but registration is required by e-mailing Environmental Educator Nicole Pocchiare at [email protected]

Sunday Fun-day

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown continues its Sunday Fun-day series with a program titled Discovering Nature from noon to 1:30 p.m. Join them for a hike into the woods, a talk about our local wetlands and meet some local animals. Best suited for ages 6 to 9. $10 per child, $5 per adult. Advance registration required by visiting www.sweetbriarnc.org. For further information, call 979-6344.

Scrimshaw Detectives

Calling private investigators! For the month of April, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Scrimshaw Detectives! Spy around the museum and look for clues to uncover secret meanings hidden in scrimshaw art. When you complete your tasks, design and etch your own scrimshaw box to take home. For ages 5 and up. Admission plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418 or visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Theater

‘Madagascar’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Dreamworks’ Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from April 2 to May 8. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

We’re all in this together! Disney Channel’s smash hit musical comes to life at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown in Disney’s High School Musical Jr. from April 15 to May 15. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs will have you dancing in your seats! All seats are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

The Adventures of Peter Rabbit hops over to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from April 16 to May 7 (sensory sensitive performance on April 24). Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Benjamin Bunny, the McGregors and all their friends come to life in this delightful musical adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. Fun for the entire family and a Theatre Three tradition for spring break! $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.