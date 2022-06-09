Times … and dates: June 9 to June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 9

Look Book Luncheon

Grab your fanciest hat and get off to the races! Mint Clothing Boutique will be celebrating the release of their first private line of designs at a Belmont Stakes themed Look Book Luncheon at the Three Village Inn, 150 Main St., Stony Brook from noon to 3 p.m. As guests enjoy their al fresco lunch, models will stroll through the gardens wearing the private line’s breathable, sustainable and easy-to-wear styles. Tickets for this event are $35 per person and include a three-course prix fix lunch. Rain date is June 10. To reserve your seat, call 751-0555.

Cooking at the SHS

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown kicks off a new cooking series featuring local culinary pros sharing tips, techniques, and a taste to bring the community together – in front of the Roseneath Cottage from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Myra Naseem of Elegant Eating and Nancy Vallarella of Long Island Locavore will put together three themed boards/platters just in time for summer entertaining. Tickets are $20 per person in advance at Eventbrite.com, $30 at the door (cash or check). Questions? Call 265-6768.

Friday, June 10

CSHL lecture

Got Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the brain? AI can be used in many fields, but plays a fascinating new role in neuroscience research. Hear Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Tony Zador delve deep into the ever-evolving world of AI during a webinar at noon. Learn how curiosity-driven research can help revolutionize people’s daily lives and the role that CSHL is playing to make advances in this exciting field. This 45-minute lecture will conclude with a live Q&A session with Professor Zador. Register via Eventbrite. Call 516-367-6866 for further information.

Hallockville Spring Tea

The Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead will host a SpringTea at 1 p.m. Enjoy the timeless tradition of afternoon tea in the historic Naugles Barn. This annual fundraiser will feature an assortment of delicious savory and sweet finger foods, assorted teas, a presentation by herbal educator April Alexander, and raffles. $45 per person. To register, call 298-5292 or visit www.hallockville.org.

Pride at the Farm

Celebrate Pride and your freedom to love with your friends and family as the Suffolk County Farm & Education Center, Yaphank presents a Pride at the Farm event from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit with farm animals, take a wagon ride around the fields, with fun crafts, music and dancing, rainbow treats, Drag Queen Story Hour, and more! Free. Call 852-4600 for more info.

Saturday, June 11

Greenway Trail cleanup

Join the Three Village Community Trust’s Friends of the Greenway for a clean-up at the Port Jefferson Station trail head at the Route 112 parking lot (next to 7-Eleven) starting at 9 a.m.

Community Yard Sale

St. Thomas of Canterbury, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown will host a Community Yard Sale today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come shop for treasures! Call 265-4520.

Rocky Point Garden Tour

The Rocky Point Civic Association hosts its annual Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Tour the gardens of seven local homes and the garden at the historic Hallock House. Held rain or shine. Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased at Flowers on Broadway, Heritage Paint, Gings Nursery or at www.rpcivic.org.

Community Yard Sale

Commack United Methodist Church, 486 Townline Road, Commack will hold a Community Yard Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featuring vendors with both old and new merchandise, antiques, jewelry, crafts, food, music, toys, bikes, books, clothing, housewares, art work and much more. The Thrift Shoppe will also be open. Held rain or shine. Call 499-7310 for more information.

Second Saturdays Poetry

The Second Saturdays poetry series continues at All Souls Church in Stony Brook via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Maya Dreamwalker. An open-reading will follow. Access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/ Call 655-7798.

Art in Bloom

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for its third annual Art in Bloom event today and June 12 from noon to 5 p.m. Art in Bloom combines art and nature through 12 stunning floral arrangements designed by the North Country Garden Club; North Suffolk Garden Club; South Side Garden Club; and Three Harbors Garden Club and inspired by the artwork of two current exhibitions: Global Asias: Asian and Asian American Art and Moonstruck: Lunar Art from the Collection. Suggested donation of $5 children free. Visit www.heckscher.org or call 380-3230.

Maker Faire Long Island

It’s back! After a two-year hiatus, the 5th annual Maker Faire Long Island returns to the Long Island Explorium, Port Jefferson Village Center, and Harbofront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come celebrate creativity and innovation in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math with over 100 makers of all ages with hands-on exhibits and performances. Tickets are $12 at Eventbrite, $15 at the door. Call 331-3277 for further details.

Author Talk

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook welcomes folklorist Nancy Solomon, the executive director of Long Island Traditions, who will talk about her new book, Boat Building and Boat Yards of Long Island: A Tribute to Tradition, at 10:15 a.m. Solomon will share the stories she collected from traditional boat builders and boat yard managers in the region during the late 1990s to the present day and will be joined by boat builder Chris Hale, and duck hunter/model carver George Rigby. A book signing will follow. To register, call 588-5024.

A Day on the Farm

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, Setauket will be open today and June 12 from noon to 4 p.m. Come tour the fifteen-acre family homestead, visit with the barnyard animals, meet the new spring baby animals and ride the Big Swing. Admission is $8 adults, $6 children. Call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Old Burying Ground tour

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Old Burying Ground walking tour at 4 p.m. Established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, Huntington’s earliest public burying ground features stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs honoring Huntington’s residents and rich history. Tour begins at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington .Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children. For reservations, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Destination — Anywhere Concert

The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus celebrates Pride with “Destination – Anywhere,” a musical road trip through the songs of Sondheim, John Denver, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, and many more at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25; available online at ligmc.org and at the door.

Sunday, June 12

Art in Bloom

See June 11 listing.

A Day on the Farm

See June 11 listing.

Blessing of the Fleet

The Mount Sinai Yacht Club, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mt. Sinai will host the 19th annual Blessing of the Fleet at 11 a.m. All boaters are invited to assemble outside of the Mt. Sinai Harbor inlet for a fleet procession led by the US Coast Guard Auxiliary and Fleet Captain Dan Diamond. The boats will proceed west passing D and C docks for a parade and blessing by Rev. Jerome J. Nedelka. A prize will be given for the best decorated boat. Call 473-2993 for more information.

St. James Art Walk

Celebrate St. James hosts an Art Walk along Lake Avenue in St. James from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stroll the historic St.James Cultural Arts District as it becomes a showcase of beautiful artwork by local painters, photographers, sculptors, jewelry makers, and more. Entertainment will include guitarist Lou Mazzaferro and singer Nick Singu. Stop by the Historic Calderone Theatre at 176 Second Street and see the Pet and Animal Art Exhibit on display Rain date is June 19. For more information, call 984-0201.

Farmingville Street Fair

The Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce will host the 10th annual Farmingville Street Fair at 1075 Portion Road between Leeds and Warren Avenues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring hundreds of vendors offering a variety of crafts, toys, jewelry, clothing, accessories and other wares, live music, classic cars, bounce structures, beer garden, food, and more. Call 317-1738.

Country Line Dancing

Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach will host an afternoon of Country Line Dancing at 1:30 p.m. with Skip and The Country Rhythms Team. All dances will be taught. Tickets are $25 per person online at www.hobbsfarm.info, $30 at the door. Includes light refreshments. Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Text 774-1556 for more information.

Sound Symphony concert

Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station hosts a concert by the Sound Symphony Orchestra at 2 p.m. Directed by Dorothy Savitch, the program will include works by Brahms, and Schumann. Tickets are $15, $10 seniors and students, children under 12 free. Visit www.soundsymphony.org

Art Share

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will present Art Share: Long Island Women Artists Through the Generations, in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at 2 p.m. Join exhibition co-curator Nina Sangimino for a panel discussion with contemporary female artists Wendy Prellwitz, Mary Stubelek and Janet Culbertson. The program is free with Museum admission. Call 751-0066.

Destination — Anywhere Concert

The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus celebrates Pride with “Destination – Anywhere,” a musical road trip through the songs of Sondheim, John Denver, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, and many more at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25; available online at ligmc.org and at the door.

Monday, June 13

TVHS lecture

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket continues its hybrid lecture series with Winning Votes for Women on Long Island and the Nation at 7 p.m. Guest speaker Natalie Naylor will discuss how suffrage leaders including Alva Vanderbilt Belmont, Harriot Stanton Blatch, and Rosalie Gardiner Jones secured the vote in 1917, and in 1920, the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified, extending the vote to all women in the United States. This event will be held in person and via zoom. Suggested donation. To RSVP, visit www.tvhs.org.

Tuesday, June 14

Garden Club meeting

The Three Village Garden Club welcomes prospective members to attend its monthly meeting at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main Street, Setauket at 10 a.m. The program, titled “Gardens and Environmental Protection — The Town of Brookhaven” will be presented by Nicole Pocchiare. Call 751-2743.

Sounds of the Sound

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce presents a Port Jefferson Sunset Cruise on the Port Jefferson Ferry from 7 to 10 p.m., Featuring a live performance by Movin’ Out, the ultimate Billy Joel Tribute Band from the original Broadway hit music show. Tickets are $75 with cash bar. To order, visit www.portjeffchamber.com.

Flag Retirement Ceremony

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket will lead a US Flag Retirement Ceremony, a fun, family friendly, interactive presentation in accordance with the United States Flag Code, at 5 p.m. Led by Holly Brainard, the event is free is and open to all. Complimentary US Flag Code booklets will be available for guests and TVHS will raffle off a new flag kit. Children and adults will learn why the flag is important and how to properly handle and dispose of the flag. Call 751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.

Wednesday, June 15

Juneteenth art show reception

The Town of Brookhaven will present a Juneteenth Art Celebration art show at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville from June 15 to July 15. Co-sponsored by the Town of Brookhaven and the Town’s Black History Commission, the community is invited to an opening reception tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. on the second-floor mezzanine. Viewing hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 451-TOWN for more info.

Owl Prowl Wednesday

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an Owl Prowl from 8 to 10 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. Visit www.sweetbriarnc.org to register.

Thursday, June 16

Stony Brook Village Walking Tour

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the picturesque village. $10 per person. Advance registration required by calling 751-2244.

Historical Walking Tour

The Huntington Historical Society presents a Historical Walking Tour titled The Centers of Controversy from 6 to 9 p.m. Led by Town of Huntington Historian, Robert C. Hughes, the tour will head east from the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building to visit sites in central Huntington that gave rise over the centuries to scandals, lawsuits, and other controversies. This tour will terminate at Six Harbors Brewing Company.$25 per person. Advance registration required by emailing [email protected] or by calling 427-7045.

Film

‘The Bungalows of Rockaway’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington kicks off its Maritime Film Festival with a screening of The Bungalows of Rockaway on June 14 at 7:30 p.m. With enticing vintage postcards, archival photography, Marx Brothers home movies, hilarious boardwalk tales, personal accounts recounted by bungalow residents and Rockawayans alike, all grounded by historians, the film brings viewers close to the highs and lows of a large, thriving, affordable, urban seaside resort. Followed by a Q&A with co-producer Elizabeth Harris. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Call 423-7610 or visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Mamma Mia!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 2021-2022 with Mamma Mia! from May 21 to June 25. ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Contains adult themes and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Much Ado About Nothing from June 5 to June 26 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Kinky Boots’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Mikado’

The Gilbert & Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island presents The Mikado: A Long Island Fantasy at Suffolk Y/JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road in Commack on June 17 at 8 p.m. Admission is $30, seniors and students $25. For further information, call 516-619-7415 or visit www.gaslocoli.org. See more on page B24.

Vendors Wanted

◆ The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River has vendor opportunities available for its upcoming outdoor Farmer’s Markets on June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept.17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 631-929-3500 x708 for an application.

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only). Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application or get more info.

◆ The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks glass enthusiasts (both sea glass and historic glass) and vendors to be a part of it Suffolk County Seaglass Festival on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for vendor participation is $50 and entitles you to a 72” banquet table for displaying your items. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org for an application or call 631-367-3418.