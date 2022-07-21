Times … and dates: July 21 to July 28, 2022

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 57th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival continues at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington this week with Lakecia Benjamin & Pursuance on July 21, Bria Skonberg on July 22, Kendace Springs on July 23, Diva Five Play on July 24, Huntington Community Band on July 27 and Miko Marks & The Abrams on July 28. All shows start at 8 p.m. Bring seating. Free. See children’s shows on page B23. For more information, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

Thursday July 21

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

Long Island’s largest Fireman’s Fair is held at the Henry L. Stimson Middle School, 401 Oakwood Rd., Huntington Station, and adjoining Peter Nelson Park today from 6 to 11 p.m., July 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight and July 23 from 5 p.m. to midnight. (Parade on July 20 at 7:30 p.m.) Featuring amusement rides, games, food, music and gambling. Fireworks every night at 9:30 p.m. P.O.P bracelets for the rides are $30. Questions? Call 427-1629, ext. 4.

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with Petty Rumors featuring the music of Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty. Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Shark lecture

The Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor presents a virtual lecture titled Sharks of Long Island! at 7 p.m. Did you know sharks have existed longer than trees? Discover the range of magnificent and diverse shark species we share our local shores and waters with. Find out about shark myths and the histories of shark attacks in New York. Free, suggested donation $10. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its free Harborside Concert series at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with Southbound at 8 p.m. Bring seating. For more information, call-473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Community Band concert

The Northport Community Band continues its summer concert series at the Robert W. Krueger Bandstand in Northport Village Park tonight with a concert titled Harbor Jams at 8:30 p.m. The Northport Community Jazz Orchestra will open. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. Call 261-6972 or visit www.ncb59.org

Friday July 22

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

See July 21 listing.

Happenings on Main Street

The Northport Arts Coalition presents a free concert by Paige Patterson at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m. as part of its Happenings on Main Street Series. Bring seating. Call 827-6827 or visit www.northportarts.org.

Fleetwood Mac tribute

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with Fleetwood Macked (Fleetwood Mac tribute band) at 8 p.m. Whether performing the Rumours album in it’s entirety or a decades show featuring Fleetwood Mac’s hits from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today, every performance transports audiences to another time and place. Complete with costume changes, dialogue and video backdrops it’s a show not to be missed. Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday July 23

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

See July 21 listing.

Caumsett Hike

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington will host a periphery 6-mile hike through the park from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Bring drinking water. Adults only. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 423-1770.

Port Paws Dog Festival

Call all dog lovers! The first annual Port Paws Dog Festival heads to the Joe Erland Baseball Field, Caroline Ave., Port Jefferson on July 23 and 24. The two-day festival will feature a Dock Dogs® aquatic competition, canine vendors, food trucks, activities, live music and more. Admission is $10 per adult, kids and canines are free. Call 473-4724 for more information.

WMHO’s Pop Up Saturday

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its Pop-Up Saturdays at the Stony Brook Village Center with a concert by Brenda and Burke in front of the Stony Brook Post Office on Main Street from 2 to 4 p.m. and Silent Mind Tai Chi in the Inner Court from 3 to 4 p.m. Rain date is the following day. Free. Call 751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org for more information.

Dave Matthews Band tribute

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Concert in the Courtyard series with a performance by Joyride – A Celebration of the Dave Matthews Band – from 7 to 10 p.m. Held rain or shine. Tickets are $30 per person at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Tribute to the Beatles

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with a tribute to the Beatles with Beatlemania at 8 p.m. This is your ticket to ride through the 60’s….with vintage musical equipment, impeccable vocals, authentic costumes and brilliant musicianship. Touring the world over for the last 20 years, Beatlemania Now recreates the music of the Fab Four, with a set list spanning from the Ed Sullivan Show straight through to the roof top concert from the film “Let it Be.” Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday July 24

Port Paws Dog Festival

See July 23 listing.

Parading Down Main Street

The Northport Historical Society hosts a guided walking tour of Northport’s historic Main Street business district from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Using storytelling and historic photos from the society’s collection, your guide will make the past come alive! Tour leaves from the Society, 215 Main Street, Northport. Tickets are $7 per person. Call 757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org to register.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket tonight with Carl Safina and A Moments Notice (jazz, classics) at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. Call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

Summer Concerts on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 9 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 21, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s performance will be by The Clusters (hits from the 50s to the 80s). Free. Bring seating. Call 751-2244 or visit wmho.org.

Monday July 25

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday July 26

Bird lecture

As part of its summer program series, Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket will present a lecture on bird decline and what you can do to stop it at the Red Barn at 11 a.m. Free. No registration necessary. For more information, call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org

Northport Harbor Family Nights

The Northport Chamber of Commerce presents Northport Harbor Family Nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Main Street will be closed to traffic from Gunther’s to Skippers to allow for a classic car chow, bounce houses, live music by Somewhat Nautical and the Gold Coast Jazz Band, performances by School of Rock Huntington, magician Didi Maxx, a dance contest, outdoor dining and more. Come join the fun! Call 754-3905.

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s performance will byvAllmost Brothers (Allman Brothers tribute band). Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. Questions? Call 672-5197 or visit www.nesconsetchamber.org

Concerts in the Courtyard

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Road, Northport will host an outdoor concert in the courtyard featuring The Dedications at 7 p.m. Building on their rock and roll and doo-wop legacy, the band performs 50s & 60s harmony, ballads, and classic rock. Rain date is July 27. No registration required. Call 261-6930.

Community Band concert

The Smithtown Community Band concludes its 36th annual summer concert season at the Smithtown Historical Society’s Brush Barn, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown at 8 p.m. This year’s theme is American Pop Culture: A Journey Through Time featuring music attributed to popular books, movies, video games, television, advertising and Broadway shows of the 20th and 21st century. Free. Bring seating. Call 265-6768 for more info.

Wednesday July 27

Summer Concert Wednesdays

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce continues its Summer Concert Wednesdays at the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber Train Car Park, Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station from 6 to 8 p.m. with School of Rock and a BMX Stunt Show (Ice Cream Night)). Call 821-1313 or visit www.pjstchamber.com.

Port Jefferson Sunset Concert

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council presents Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31. Tonight’s performance will be by Blue Spirit. Bring seating. Call 473-5220 or visit www.gpjac.org.

Thursday July 28

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with Endless Summer (Beach Boys tribute). Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Community Band concert

The Northport Community Band concludes its summer concert series at the Robert W. Krueger Bandstand in Northport Village Park tonight with a concert titled Family Finale at 8:30 p.m. with the traditional 1812 Overture with cannons fired. Opening act will be the Northport Schools SMARTSummer students performance. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. Call 261-6972 or visit www.ncb59.org

Film

‘The Biological Aging Challenge’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will host a screening of Gary Null’s documentary, The Biological Aging Challenge, on July 24 at noon. If you felt certain that you could extend the longevity of your life by ten, twenty or even thirty years by making fundamental changes in your diet and lifestyle, would you have the inspiration to make those changes? Dr. Gary Null applied this hypothesis in observation clinical trials enrolling approximately 60 aging adults to monitor and measure whether this may be true. The results were astonishing. With Gary Null in person. Tickets are $15.

‘West Side Story’

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its Movies on the Harbor series at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson with a screening of West Side Story (1961) on July 26 at dusk. Rain date is the next evening. Bring seating. Free. Call 473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Stony Brook Film Festival

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will present the 2022 Stony Brook Film Festival from July 21 to 30 featuring independent features, documentaries and shorts, question and answer sessions with filmmakers and receptions. Fee is $20 evening pass, $125 festival pass. To order, call 632-2787. For the film schedule, visit , ww.stonybrookfilmfestival.com. See more on page B19.

‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will present a special screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High on July 28 at 7:30 p.m. in honor of its 40th anniversary. This hilarious portrayal of Southern California high school students and their favorite subjects— sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll—features a classic soundtrack that includes hits from The Go-Go’s, Oingo Boingo, and The Cars. Four decades later, Universal Pictures’ Fast Times at Ridgemont High remains as bold, daring and funny as it was a generation ago. Rated R. Tickets are $12, $10 seniors and students. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents the Long Island premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage Sundays at 3 p.m. from July 10 to Aug. 28. You’re seven years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Your father said she’s “done something stupid.” So, you begin a list of everything that is truly wonderful about the world—everything worth living for. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘On Your Feet!’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Aug. 28. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Troilus and Cressida’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Troilus and Cressida through July 24 (excluding July 22) on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Spring Awakening’

Up next for Star Playhouse at Suffolk Y-JCC’s Stage 74, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack is Spring Awakening, the Tony Award-winning rock musical adaptation of the seminal play about the trials and tribulations of growing up, on July 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on July 31 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800 x-136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents the hit musical I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, ‘Say, what are you doing Saturday night?’ Tickets are $45 adults, $40 seniors. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.