Times … and dates: Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2023

Thursday Jan. 26

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will hold a Native American Drumming session from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Native American Drumming Meditation is a spiritual healing practice that is thousands of years old. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Friday Jan. 27

Sound Symphony concert

The Sound Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Alex Wen will be performing its annual Family Concert at John F. Kennedy, Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station at 7 p.m. Program will include The Complete Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Video Games Live, Carmen Suite No. 1, and A Tribute to John Williams. Snow date is Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 , $15 seniors, $10 students at the door. Children 11 and under free. Visit www.soundsymphony.org for more information.

Northport Symphony concert

The Northport Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Richard Hyman, will present a concert of classical music at Northport High School, 154 Laurel Road, Northport at 8 p.m. The concert will feature Symphony No. 1 by Felix Mendelssohn and Symphony and No. 1 (Symphony in C) by Georges Bizet. Tickets are $10 at the door. Visit www.northportsymphony.org for more info.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. Call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday Jan. 28

Port Jefferson Ice Festival

The Village of Port Jefferson presents its 4th annual Ice Festival today and Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will highlight the sculptures of renowned ice sculptor and Guinness Book of World Records holder Rich Daly of Ice Memories, Inc. Many businesses will have their own personalized ice sculptures in front on their own shops along with all the larger ones spaced strategically in village. The free event will also feature unique interactive photo opportunities, including a graffiti ice wall, horse and carriage rides, live music, corn hole ice games, and demonstrations of figure skating, as well as dance performances. Rain dates are Feb. 4 and 5. Questions? Call 473-1414.

Journey Tribute Concert

The Moose Lodge Event Center, 37 Crystal Brook Hollow Road, Mt. Sinai presents Almost Journey in concert at 8 p.m. Featuring the best of Journey plus songs by Bon Jovi, Foreigner, Toto, Kansas and Led Zeppelin. Tickets are $30 at the door. Call 928-4490 for more information.

Sunday Jan. 29

Port Jefferson Ice Festival

See Jan. 28 listing.

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market kicks off today at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held every Sunday through April 30. For more information, call 473-4778.

Huntington Farmers Market

The John J. Flanagan Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March with over 40 vendors plus guest vendors. Visit www.longislandfarmersmarkets.com.

Author Talk

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead presents an Author Talk with Brad Kolodny from 2 to 4 p.m. Kolodny will discuss his latest book Historic North Fork Tales: The Jews of Long Island 1705-1918, which tells the story of how Jewish communities were established and developed east of New York City. Reading to culminate with a hands-on food preparation class. $30 per person. Visit www.hallockville.org.

A Band Called Sam in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by A Band Called Sam from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday Jan. 30

Comedy Night at the Engeman

The John W. Engeman, 250 Main St., Northport will host a comedy night at 8 p.m. Join them for some laughs, enjoy some cocktails, and listen to some very funny comedians! Tickets are $45 per person. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Tuesday Jan. 31

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes the Bretton Woods Players in concert in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Lucca grew up in Dix Hills and has performed as a soloist in numerous concerts around New York City. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 928-3737 for more information.

Wednesday Feb. 1

Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

Kings Park High School, 200 Route 25A, Kings Park hosts a Pasta Dinner Fundraiser to benefit the Kennedy family from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a spaghetti dinner with bread, salad, dessert and raffles. $10 donation at the door. For more information, call 269-3721.

Thursday Feb. 2

Groundhog Day celebration

The Town of Brookhaven will host its annual Groundhog Day Celebration at the Holtsville Ecology Center, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville starting at 7 p.m. Come meet Holtsville Hal and find out what his shadow foretells. Then grab some hot chocolate and visit with more than 100 animals that call the Ecology Center home. Free. For more information, call 451-5330 for more information. See story on page B16.

A Victorian Valentine’s Day

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for A Very Victorian Valentine’s Day program from 7 to 9 p.m. Hear the alluring history of Valentine’s Day, told through wine and chocolate! You’ll take a journey from the early beginnings of the holiday, all the way to modern times, while learning (and sampling) an array of wine and chocolate pairings. For ages 21 and up. Tickets are $60 per person. To register, visit wwwnorthporthistorical.org.

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the The Jazz Loft Big Band, a 17 piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel, in concert from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For further information, call 751-1895.

Theater

‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with The Sweet Delilah Swim Club from Jan. 14 to Feb. 4. This hilarious and touching show features five very different but deeply connected Southern women whose friendships began on their college swim team. Each summer they meet for a reunion at the same beach cottage in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Visiting them on four weekends over thirty-three years, we learn of their lives, loves, and losses. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St.. Northport presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from Jan. 19 to March 5. Con artist Lawrence Jameson is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions–that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson, shows up. When the new guy’s lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 24th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from February 25 through March 25 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 250 submissions world-wide, these seven cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Steve Ayle, Tamralynn Dorsa, Antoine Jones, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Sean Amato, Ava Andrejko, Angelo DiBiase, Samantha Fierro, Jason Furnari, Melissa Norman, Danielle Pafundi, and Tristan Prin. Please Note: Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. All tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Tape’

The Theatre at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents a production of Tape by Stephen Belber in Theatre 119 in the Islip Arts Building on March 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. A three-character ensemble piece set within the confines of a tawdry motor lodge in Lansing, Michigan. After 10 years apart, three disparate people come together to play out the unresolved drama of their final days in high school. Intrigued, we watch as layers of denial are slowly peeled away. Suspense builds as each character is provoked into revealing his or her true nature and motivation. Mesmerized, we are drawn into their lives as they choose which cards to play and which cards to hold. *Mature Content* General admission is $14. For tickets call 451-4163.

Film

‘Raising Arizona’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a special screening of Raising Arizona (1987) on Jan. 27 at 9:30 p.m. An ex-con (Nicolas Cage) and an ex-cop (Holly Hunter) meet, marry and long for a child of their own. When it is discovered that Hi is unable to have children they decide to snatch a baby. They try to keep their crime a secret, while friends, co-workers and a bounty hunter look to use the child for their own purposes. Rated PG-13. Tickets are $15, $10 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘City Lights’

Celebrate St. James kicks off its Classic Movie Series with a screening of City Lights (1931) starring Charlie Chaplin and Virginia Cherrill at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd. Ave., St. James on Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. Donation of $25, $20 seniors. For more information, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

‘Cinema Paradiso’

As part of its Classic Italian Cinema series, the Cinema Arts Cenre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a screening of Cinema Paradiso on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. Cinema Paradiso is the beautiful, enchanting story of a young boy’s lifelong love-affair with the movies. Set in an Italian village, Salvatore finds himself enchanted by the flickering images at the Cinema Paradiso. When the projectionist, Alfredo, agrees to reveal the mysteries of moviemaking, a deep friendship is born. The day comes for Salvatore to leave and pursue his dream of making movies of his own. Thirty years later he receives a message that beckons him back home to a secret and beautiful discovery that awaits him. In Italian with English subtitles. Rated PG. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.