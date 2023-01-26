Kids Korner: Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2023

PROGRAMS

Snowshoe Hike

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington hosts a Snowshoe Hike for families on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Experience Caumsett Park with a winter blanket of snow. Look for animal tracks and signs of life as you travel the trails. No snow? Participants will then take a nature hike by foot. Bring your own snowshoes! $4 per person. Register at www.Eventbrite.com.

Star Quest

Calling brave explorers! Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor in a hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea during gallery hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m . Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in the museum’s workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and up. Cost is admission fee plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418 or visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org for more information.

Open Play at the Explorium

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for Open Play on Feb. 4 and 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. with hands-on activities, crafts, and more. Admission is $5 per person, Long Island Explorium members and children under 1 are free. Call 331-3277 or visit www.longislandexplorium.org for more info.

Searching for Sweetbriar Sam

Save the date! SweetbriarNature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Searching for Sweetbriar Sam — A Groundhog Adventure on Feb. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. Come find out if Nibblet the groundhog is planning to hibernate for another 6 weeks or predict an early spring. Take part in a fun scavenger hunt to learn some facts about groundhogs, play with shadows, and meet some other animal hibernators and others with different solutions for cold weather. Make a fun groundhog craft to take home. Best for families with children age 4 to 8. Tickets are $10 per child, $5 adults at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

THEATER

Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Disney’s Frozen Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 4 to March 5. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The House That Jack Built’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson welcomes the New Year with The House That Jack Built, a delightful collection of stories, specially adapted for the youngest audiences from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm and Aesop’s Fables, the seven stories include The Fisherman and His Wife, Henny Penny, The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse, The Bremen Town Musicians, Stubborn as a Mule, The Lion and the Mouse That Returned a Favor, and The Tortoise and the Hare. This original musical features bold storytelling and a tuneful new score. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.