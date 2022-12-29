Times … and dates: Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunity by Heidi Sutton - December 29, 2022 0 18 Catch one of the final performances of Theatre Three's 'A Christmas Carol'. The show closes on Dec. 30. Thursday Dec. 29 Festival of Trees Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson today through Jan. 2, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. Call 473-4778 for more information. Whaleboat Chats The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor kicks off its new monthly “Whale Boat Chats” surrounding the star of the museum’s permanent collection, the 19th century whaleboat Daisy, at noon and again at 1 p.m. These educator-led gallery talks around the whaleboat will share the story of whaling on Long Island and in Cold Spring Harbor specifically. Visitors will learn that people have been hunting whales here on Long Island for thousands of years. Free with admission to the museum of $6 adults, $5 children and seniors. Call 367-3418. Riverhead Holiday Light Show Splish Splash Water Park, 2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton hosts its 5th annual Riverhead Holiday Light Show through Dec. 31. The 25-minute drive-thru event features hundreds of dazzling, never-before-seen holiday themed displays, and music sync’d to lights. Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.com or call 727-3600. Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley will host the 19th annual Girl Scout Holiday Light Show tonight and Dec. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. The drive-thru event features more than a mile of illuminated holiday-themed displays. This year, the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County have added 5 exhibits that were conceptualized by local, award-winning Girl Scouts. $25 per car. Tickets can be purchased at the gate with a credit card or visit www.gssclightshow.com. Friday Dec. 30 Festival of Trees See Dec. 29 listing. Riverhead Holiday Light Show See Dec. 29 listing. Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show See Dec. 29 listing. Winter Lantern Festival The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown celebrates the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival tonight, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft. Tickets are $22 per person, $12 ages 3 to 12. To order, visit https://www.showclix.com/tickets/suffolk-winter-lantern-festival. Call 265-6768. Poets in Port First Presbyterian Church, 330 Main Street, Northport hosts the Northport Arts Coalition’s Poets in Port at 7:30 p.m. with a read around open mic. All ages are encouraged to attend and participate. Free admission. Visit www.northportarts.org for more information. Saturday Dec. 31 Festival of Trees See Dec. 29 listing. Riverhead Holiday Light Show See Dec. 29 listing. Winter Lantern Festival See Dec. 30 listing. New Year’s Eve hike Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a New Year’s Eve Hike at Prosser Pines Nature Preserve, 67 Yaphank Middle Island Rd, Middle Island at 10 a.m. Patricia Paladines will lead the hike through Long Island’s only white pine forest, considered one of the oldest surviving White Pine Plantations to exist on the eastern seaboard of the United States. Meet in the parking lot. Register at [email protected] New Year’s Laughin’ Eve Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will host two comedy performances for their 14th annual New Year’s Laughin’ Eve celebration: an early bird show at 6 p.m. and a prime time show at 8 p.m. Hosted by Paul Anthony, this year’s national headliners include Rich Walker, Eric Tartaglione, and John Ziegler. Beer, wine, soda and snacks will be available for purchase and are welcome in the theater during the show. Early bird tickets are $55 per person, while tickets to the prime show are $65 per person available for purchase at www.theatrethree.com or by calling 928-9100. New Year’s Eve Comedy Night The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown, hosts a New Year’s Eve Comedy Night in partnership with Governor’s Comedy Clubs starting at 10 p.m. Headlining the SPAC show is Chris Monty of CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait,” along with featured act Tony Landolfi, guest performer Debbie D’Amore and emcee Mary Capone. Tickets are $70 for SPAC members and $75 for general admission. The show includes hors d’oeuvres, an open bar of beer and wine, and a champagne toast at midnight. To purchase tickets, visit www.smithtownpac.org. Sunday Jan. 1 HAPPY NEW YEAR! Winter Lantern Festival See Dec. 30 listing. First Day Hike Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a First Day Hike at 10:30 a.m. From the beach and the marsh, to the creek and the forest, come hike through a sampling of the different habitats that Sunken Meadow State Park has to offer! Held rain or shine. $4 per person. Reservations can be made here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/nys-parks-long-island-environmental-education-33908178297. For more information, call 581-1072 or 269-4333. Monday Jan. 2 Movie Trivia Night Do you know a lot about movies? Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night hosted by Dan French at 8 p.m. Answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well. Tickets are $10 per person. Visit www.cinemaartcentre.org to register. Tuesday Jan. 3 No events listed for this day. Wednesday Jan. 4 No events listed for this day. Thursday Jan. 5 No events listed for this day. Film ‘Die Hard’ Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a Night Owl Cinema special screening of Die Hard starring Bruce Willis on Dec. 30 at 9:30 p.m. It’s Christmas Eve, and New York Detective John McClane is in L.A. visiting his estranged wife and children. At her holiday office party the festivities are interrupted by a group of German terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise and begin taking hostages. McClane is the only one who can save them from criminal mastermind Hans Gruber. Tickets are $15. To order, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org. Theater ‘A Christmas Carol’ “I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for its 38th annual production of A Christmas Carol in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spiriton Dec. 29 and 30. at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘A Christmas Story’ The John W. Engeman Theater presents A Christmas Story, The Musical through Dec. 31. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. Based on the beloved movie, A Christmas Story, The Musical is the perfect holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. ‘Mostly True Things’ The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main St., Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, the show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. Tickets are $15 online at Eventbrite or $20 at the door (cash only). Visit www.mostlytruethings.com.