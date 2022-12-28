Wanted for Huntington Station Harassment & Criminal Mischief Police & Fire by Press Release - December 28, 2022 0 2 Do you recognize this woman? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly grabbed a man and broke his cell phone in Huntington Station. A man and woman engaged in a verbal dispute regarding a parking spot in the parking lot of the Huntington Public Library, located at 1335 New York Ave., on November 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman allegedly grabbed the man and then broke his cell phone. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.