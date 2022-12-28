Wanted for Centereach Grand Larceny Police & FireTimes of Middle CountryVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 28, 2022 0 4 File photo Do you recognize this woman? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who used stolen credit cards in Setauket and Centereach last month. A wallet was allegedly stolen from Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall in Centereach, on November 27 at approximately 6 p.m. A short time later, a woman allegedly used credit cards stolen from the wallet at Walmart, located at 3990 Nesconset Highway in East Setauket and Target, located at 235 Pond Path in South Setauket. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.