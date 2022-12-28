Wanted for Huntington Petit Larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 28, 2022 0 6 Do you recognize this woman? Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole merchandise from a Huntington grocery store. A woman allegedly stole beer and energy drinks from Stop & Shop, located at 1100 East Jericho Turnpike, on October 4 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.