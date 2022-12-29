Kids Korner: Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarKids by Heidi Sutton - December 29, 2022 0 16 Catch a screening of 'The Addams Family' at the Cinema Arts Centre on Jan 1 at noon. PROGRAMS Holiday Open Play Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for a Holiday Open Play on Dec. 29 and 30 and Jan. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. Celebrate STEM, Space, and Math with hands-on activities, crafts, and more with admission fee. Call 331-3277 or visit www.longislandexplorium.org. Holiday Break at the Hatchery Enjoy your holiday break with a visit to the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor to make homemade playdough on Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., take a 1/2 mile New Year’s Day Hike on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m., and learn to identify animal tracks and make your very own track to take home on Jan. 2. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activity will be held outdoors and are free with admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors and $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768 for more information. Holiday Discovery Days Holiday Discovery Days are back at Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown from Dec. 26 to 30. Sweetbriar’s experienced educators will help open up the wonders of the natural world for children ages 6 to 11 through hands-on activities, live animals, crafts, and much more with a different theme each day. $85/day or $375/week. For further details and to register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344 for more info. Toys, Toys, Toys! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor presents a drop-in program, Toys, Toys, Toys!, on Dec. 30 from noon to 3 p.m. Thinking about toys this season? Find out what kids were playing with in nineteenth-century America — and nothing needed charging! Play with a range of historic toys, then create and decorate some old-fashioned toys to take home with you. Cost is admission fee plus $10. Call 367-3418. FILM ‘The Addams Family’ The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Addams Family on Jan 1 at noon. When a man (Christopher Lloyd) claiming to be Fester, the missing brother of Gomez Addams (Raul Julia), arrives at the Addams’ home, the family is thrilled. However, Morticia (Anjelica Huston) begins to suspect the man is a fraud, since he cannot recall details of Fester’s life. With the help of lawyer Tully Alford (Dan Hedaya), Fester manages to get the Addams clan evicted from their home. Gomez realizes the two men are conspiring to swindle the Addams fortune and that he must challenge Fester. Rated PG-13. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children at www.cinemaartscentre.org. THEATER ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents the holiday musical Barnaby Saves Christmas on Dec. 29 and 30 at 11 a.m. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. on Dec. 29 and 30 at 1 p.m. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org. ‘Frosty’ A perennial favorite, Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on Dec. 29 and 30 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com