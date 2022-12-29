Medford man killed in officer involved shooting; two officers stabbed Police & FireTimes of Middle Country by Press Release - December 29, 2022 0 18 File photo Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a police involved shooting that killed a Medford man after he stabbed and seriously injured two police officers on Dec. 28. Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Birchwood Road in Medford referencing an adult male acting violently toward his roommate and threatening him with a fire extinguisher at 4:58 p.m. Two Sixth Precinct officers approached the man who was acting violently when he pulled out a knife and stabbed both officers. During the altercation, at least one of the officers discharged their weapon, striking the 56-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the officers was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter and admitted to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. A second officer was transported to the same hospital via ambulance where he remains in stable condition. A third officer suffered minor injuries during the incident and was also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries before being released Wednesday night.