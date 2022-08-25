Times … and dates: August 25 to Sept. 1, 2022

Thursday August 25

Summer Thursdays at the LIM

See off summer with the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook at its last Summer Thursday event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring a picnic basket, a blanket, and a friend and enjoy the grounds of the museum after hours with music by Pirates of the Snowy Terminal Moraine. Free. Visit www.longislandmuseum.org for more info.

Historic Walking Tour & Pub Crawl

The Huntington Historical Society hosts a Historic Walking Tour & Pub Crawl beginning at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, Main Street, Huntington at 6 p.m. Led by Town of Huntington Historian, Robert C. Hughes, this walking tour will guide you through the notable buildings and events in the history of Huntington Village. Along the way participants will stop at local establishments, (with a great history or in a historic building) to enjoy some refreshment before continuing the tour. $25 per person, $20 members (drinks not included). To register, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Port Jefferson Greek Festival

Opa! Greek Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Road, Port Jefferson presents its annual Greek Festival today from 5 to 10 p.m., Aug. 26 from 5 to 11 p.m., Aug. 27 from noon to 11 p.m. and Aug. 28 from noon to 10 p.m. with vendors, authentic Greek delights, dancing, music, carnival rides, church tour and giant raffle. Fireworks on Aug. 26 and 27 (weather permitting), raffle drawing on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. $2 per person, free for children under 12. For more information, call 473-0894 or visit www.portjeffgreekfest.com.

Holbrook Carnival

Join the Holbrook Chamber of Commerce for its annual Carnival & Festival on the grounds of the Holbrook Country Club, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Road, Holbrook tonight and Aug. 26 from 6 to 11 p.m., and Aug. 27 and 28 from 2 to 11 p.m. Games, food, rides, craft vendors, entertainment and fireworks (on Aug. 27). For more info, call 471-2725.

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson concludes its free Harborside Concert series with a special performance by The Hit Men (classic rock) at the Port Jefferson Ferry Dock, 102 West Broadway, at 7 p.m. For more information, call-473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation led by elder drummer Ric Statler from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Free. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Friday August 26

Port Jefferson Greek Festival

See Aug. 25 listing.

Holbrook Carnival

See Aug. 25 listing.

Musical Moments in Kings Park

The Kings Park Civic Association continues its 2022 Musical Moments series tonight at Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park at 7:30 p.m. with Moonflower – Spirit of Santana. Bring seating. Call 516-319-0672 for further details.

Happenings on Main Street

The Northport Arts Coalition presents a free concert by The Toby Tobias Ensemble at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m. as part of its Happenings on Main Street Series. Bring seating. Call 827-6827 or visit www.northportarts.org.

Poets in Port

The Northport Arts Coalition hosts an evening of poetry at First Presbyterian Church, 330 Main St., Northport at 7:30 p.m. Featured poet will be Carlo Frank Calo. An open reading will follow. Free tickets are available through eventbrite.com.

Tribute to Frankie Valli

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with Oh What A Night!, Las Vegas’s hottest Frankie Valli tribute featuring all the original hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “My Eyes Adored You,” and “Working My Way Back To You,” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. Call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com for more information.

Saturday August 27

Port Jefferson Greek Festival

See Aug. 25 listing.

Holbrook Carnival

See Aug. 25 listing.

WMHO’s Pop Up Saturday

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization concludes its Pop-Up Saturdays at the Stony Brook Village Center with artist Marty Macaluso who will visit the village and draw caricatures of individuals and groups from 2 to 4 p.m. (no rain date) Free. Call 751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org.

Farmingville Community Day

Join the Farmingville Residents Association, One More for Jesus Church, Helping Hands Outreach, Sachem Public Library and YMCA Long Island for its annual Community Day Festival at Triangle Park, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive from 3 to 8 p.m. Enjoy food, entertainment, activities for kids, a bounce house area, and more. Held rain or shine. For more information, call 260-7411 or visit www.farmingvilleresidents.org.

St. James FD Parade

In honor of its 100th anniversary of serving the community, the St. James Fire Department will celebrate with a parade kicking off on Woodlawn Avenue at the high school at 5 p.m. and then traveling left on Lake Avenue to St. James Elementary School. Enjoy a Battle of the Bands, town party, DJ, kids activities, refreshments and fireworks by Grucci at 9 p.m. For more information, call 584-5760.

Smithtown End of Summer concert

Town of Smithtown Supervisor, Ed Wehrheim and the Town Council, in conjunction with Relish Kings Park, The Inlet and Gusto’s of Hauppauge will host a free, Country Music Concert at the Kings Park Bluff to close out the Summer Season at 7 p.m.. , Residents are invited to enjoy Nathan Dean and The Damn Band along Bootleggers Trail with Bootsie Magou Straight Bourbon Whiskey Nationwide Tour. . Parking for the event is limited and must be reserved online at: https://CountryMusicAtTheBluff.eventbrite.com. In the event of rain, the concert will take place on Aug. 28. Bring seating. For more info, call 360-7600.

Tribute to Beach Boys, Beatles …

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with Four by Four, a musical tribute to the Beach Boys, Beatles, Bee Gees and Motown, at 8 p.m. Enjoy instantly recognizable classic pop songs in fully staged and choreographed production numbers. Informative and often humorous banter ties all of this extraordinary music together for an evening of feel good, raise-the roof entertainment. Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday August 28

Port Jefferson Greek Festival

See Aug. 25 listing..

Holbrook Carnival

See Aug. 25 listing.

Nesconset Street Fair

Join the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce for Nesconset Day along Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset Plaza and the Nesconset Gazebo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The street fair will feature vendors, crafts, music, games, food trucks, face painting and bounce houses. Questions? Call 672-5197 or visit www.nesconsetchamber.org.

Sunday at the Society

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for a Sunday at the Society lecture titled “Remembering 9/11: A Discussion” with Darryl St. George at 1 p.m. St. George will contextualize the tragic events of September 11th’s, break down the history leading up to the attacks, and provide a look at the events that followed such as the Global War on Terror, the rise of ISIS, and the Arab Spring. Join him in contemplating how the September 11th Attacks shaped our world today and in honoring those who lost their lives twenty-one years ago. Free. Advance registration required by visiting www.northporthistorical.org.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket tonight with One Step Ahead (jazz, R&B, reggae, rock, pop, classics) at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. Call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

Summer Sunset Stroll

Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a Summer Sunset Stroll from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring your camera and your walking shoes as you enjoy an early evening stroll along the sandy beaches, forests and marshes and capture the beauty of the late summer sunset from multiple angles. Adults only. $4 per person. To register , visit www.eventbrite.com & search #NatureEdventure.

Summer Concerts on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 9 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 28, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s final performance will be by the Sound Symphony Orchestra. Spnosored by the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, the concert will feature light classical songs, movie themes and Broadway tunes. Additionally, a vocalist will performs opera songs. Bring seating. Call 751-2244 or visit wmho.org.

Monday August 29

Tide Mill Tour

The Huntington Historical Society will lead a tour of the Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Mill, one of the best preserved 18th century tide mills in the country at 12:30 p.m. The tour begins with a short boat ride from Gold Star Battalion Beach into Puppy Cove, past waterfront mansions with sightings of egrets, ospreys, and visiting waterfowl. Your guide will explain the workings of the mill with some related social history, and each tour participant will receive a comprehensive, illustrated booklet. Ticket are $20 per person, $15 members. To purchase, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Tuesday August 30

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy the final Tuesday night concert of the summer at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset by 70s Rock Addiction, courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s performance is a fundraiser for Paws of War. Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. Questions? Call 672-5197 or visit www.nesconsetchamber.org.

Wednesday August 31

Port Jefferson Sunset Concert

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council concludes its Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with the Eastbound Freight Bluegrass Band from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31. Tonight’s performance will be by Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks. Bring seating. Call 473-5220 or visit www.gpjac.org.

Thursday Sept, 1

No events listed for this day.

Film

‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

For all the Star Wars fans out there! This is your chance to see the Original Trilogy back on the big screen! For one week only, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will be screening A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi! All three films will screen each day, with successive screenings on Friday and Saturday for those who want to binge watch the trilogy! See them at the Cinema August 26th – September 1st. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org for more information.

‘Taxi Driver’

As part of its Cult Cafe series, the Cinema Arts Centre will screen Martin Scorcese’s 1976 classic Taxi Driver starring Robert DeNiro, Cybill Shepherd and Jodie Foster on Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. Tickets are $7, $5 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘The Godfather’

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, The Godfather will be screening at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Considered by many to be one of the greatest films of all time, the movie follows the saga of the Corleone crime family led by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), then later his son Michael (Al Pacino). With new digital restoration. Tickets are $15, $10 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

One more performance! Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents the Long Island premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage Sundays at 3 p.m. from July 10 to Aug. 28. You’re seven years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Your father said she’s “done something stupid.” So, you begin a list of everything that is truly wonderful about the world — everything worth living for. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘On Your Feet!’

Extended! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Sept. 3. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Henry V’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Henry V from Aug. 26 to Sept. 18 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Guys and Dolls’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 52nd season with Guys and Dolls from Sept. 17 to Oct. 22. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway’s Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana. High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon’s mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser’s bold and brassy score, featuring “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” An award-winning classic for the entire family! Tickets are $35 adults, $28 senior and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Davis Town Meeting House Society seeks vendors for its Yard Sale & Craft Fair on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Davis House, 263 Middle Country Rd., Coram. Rain date is Sept. 11. $25 per table. For an application, call Maryanne at 631-804-2256 or email: [email protected]

◆ Yaphank Historical Society seeks vendors for the annual Fall Yard sale on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Hawkins House at 4 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank. Rain date is Sept 18. Vendor fee is only $10 per spot. No advance reservations necessary. Call 631-924-4803 with questions, or visit www.yaphankhistorical.org.

◆ Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead seeks artisan craft & farmers market vendors for its 41st annual Country Fair on Sept. 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details and an application, visit www.Hallockville.org/countryfair.

◆ Port Jefferson Lions Club seeks vendors for its 1st annual Car Show at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rain date is Sept. 25) Call Warren at 631-258-6165.

◆ Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket is sponsoring a Fall Craft Fair & Barn Sale on the Setauket Village Green (Main St. and Caroline Ave.) on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Limited spaces still available on the Village Green (10’x10’) and covered Carriage Shed (9’x18’). Reserve your spot at depasmarket.com. Questions? Call 631-806-4845.

◆ Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook is seeking vendors for its Apple Festival on Oct.1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 2). Spots (10’ x 10’) are $40 each; vendors can call or text 631-252-0777 for an application.

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only) $50/space. Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application.

◆ Northport Arts Coalition seeks artists and musicians for its annual ArtWalk on Oct. 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. ArtWalk turns the entire Village of Northport into an immersive art experience. Artists in this juried event exhibit and sell their work in shops and offices while musicians serenade visitors on the streets. Artists will need to submit samples of their work to be considered for entry, and musicians will need to submit videos or recordings of live performances. The deadline to submit is Aug.21 and you’ll be notified by Sept. 1 if you’ve been accepted. Visit www.NorthportArts.org/ArtWalk.

◆ Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25a, Rocky Point seeks vendors to be a part of their annual October Festival on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fee for vendor participation of new items, no raffles is $35 per 10’ x 10’ space. Must supply own table and chairs. Visit www.thefishchurch.com Festivals and Events page.

Class Reunions

✴Port Jefferson (ELVHS) Class of 1972’s 50th reunion is planned for September 9 and 10. Please spread the word, and visit Facebook page “Port Jefferson(ELVHS) Class of 1972 50th Reunion” for details or e-mail [email protected]

✴Ward Melville High School Class of 1972’s 50th reunion is Oct 1. Please spread the word and visit Facebook page “Ward Melville High School Class 72 50th Reunion” for more information and purchasing tickets. For more information, email [email protected] or call 631-928-5684 and leave your name and contact information for any questions.