Kids Korner: August 25 to September 1, 2022

PROGRAMS

Intro to Fishing Clinic

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve for an Intro to Fishing Clinic at scenic Willow Pond on Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. for a children’s introduction to catch and release fishing. Discover the different types of fishing poles, tackle, and bait, and which is best to use in a fresh water pond. View casting demonstrations and a lesson on the different types of fish that make Willow Pond their home. Then stay for some catch and release fishing! Poles, tackle, and bait will be provided. For children under age 15. $4 per child. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.

Family Fun Day

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River host a Family Fun Day on Aug. 27 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wait, summer’s not over yet! As you gear up for the next school year, let’s end the summer with an awesome time for the entire family.witn music and games, face painting, a bounce house, Erik’s Reptile Edventures, crafts and much more! $20 per child at the door includes all activities (except carousel); parents are free with paying child. Questions? Call 846-2370.

Nature Discovery

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, King Park presents a Tiny Tots program for children ages 3 to 5 titled Nature Discovery on Sept. 1 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The program will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. . $4 per child. Call 269-4333 to register.

Build a Pirate Ship

Shiver me Tuesdays! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Pirate Ship Workshop every Tuesday in August from 2 to 4 p.m. Adults and kids can design and build a unique pirate ship model from a variety of wooden materials and more during this drop-in program. Complete your craft with a Jolly Roger! Bring your imagination. Kids, bring your adults for supervision. Admission + $10 participant. Questions? Call 367-3418.

FILM

Disney’s ‘Moana’

The 5th annual Farmingville Flicks Movie Series concludes with Disney’s Moana on Aug. 25 at the Local Church, 1070 Portion Road, Farmingville at dusk. Presented by Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Sachem Public Library. Bring seating. Free but registration is required by visiting www.farmingvillechamber.com.

‘Princess Mononoke’

The Cinema Arts Cenre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema For Kids series with a screening of Princess Mononoke on Aug. 28 at noon. Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there. Featuring the voice talents of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children. Call 423-7610 for more information.

THEATER

‘Knuffle Bunny’

From Aug. 5 to Sept. 3, the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East Main St., Smihtown will present Mo Willems’ Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical from Aug. 5 to Sept. 3. Trixie, her father, and her favorite stuffed bunny set off on a trip to the laundromat. The trip brings wonder, excitement and joy to the lively toddler until she realizes that she has lost Knuffle Bunny. Filled with adventure, song and dancing laundry, it’s the perfect show for a family-friendly outing! Tickets are $18. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Junie B. Jones The Musical’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with Junie B. Jones The Musical from July 23 to Aug. 28. Sneak a peek into the “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal” of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones! Based on the top selling children’s book series, this upbeat musical follows the spunky Junie as she navigates through the ups and downs of her first day of 1st grade. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.