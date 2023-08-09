Times … and dates: Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2023

Thursday August 10

Atelier Art Reception

The Atelier at Flowerfield invites the community to an opening reception for its Masterworks Art Exhibit at Atelier Hall 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 and 9, St. James from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring the talents of Atelier’s resident instructors Anthony Davis, Beth Drucker, Bill Graf, Daveen Herley, Denis Ponsot, Diana O’Brien, James Beihl, Jane McGraw-Teubner, Jenny Kim, Linda Catucci, Liz Fusco, Randall DiGiuseppe and RJ Gowdie. The show runs through Oct. 5. 631-250-9009

Summer SWAP Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook continues its free “Summer Stage With a Purpose” (Summer SWAP) concerts on its front lawn from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Melanie Marod Ensemble. Guests may purchase refreshments in the Basie Garden beside the venue. Bring seating. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Historic Harbor Tours

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport hosts two Historic Harbor Tours today at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The Society and Seymour’s Boatyard invite you to take a relaxing evening cruise while learning about the history of Northport Harbor, followed by drinks and light fare. Tickets are $60, $50 members. 631-757-9859, www.northporthistorical.org

Harborside Concerts

Harborside concerts are held at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Tonight’s concert features Fleetwood Macked. 631-473-4724 www.portjeff.com

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series concludes at the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by the Gold Coast Orchestra tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Kings Park Rocks

Kings Park Chamber of Commerce hosts a Kings Park Rocks free outdoor summer concert featuring That 70s Band at the municipal lot adjacent to Kings Park Library, Main St., Kings Park from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-269-7678

Friday August 11

Art of the Guitar Festival

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the 3rd annual John Monteleone Art of the Guitar Festival at 6 p.m. with a free reception and exhibit viewing at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. and on Aug. 12 with a free guitar workshop at noon followed by three concerts. The two day event will feature performances by the John Jorgenson Quintet, Steve Salerno Trio, Frank Vignola, Vinny Raniolo and The Dario Napoli Trio. Call 631-751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org for festival schedule and ticket prices.

Happenings on Main Street

Northport Arts Coalition continues its Happenings on Main Street series, free concerts at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor with a performance by The Dead Ahead Band (Grateful Dead tribute) tonight at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-261-1872, www.northportarts.org

An Evening of Opera

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Huntington, 109 Browns Road, Huntington hosts a concert by Opera Night, Long Island at 7:30 p.m. Ten artists will perform excerpts from popular operas such as Bizet’s Carmen and Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale.” $10 donation at the door. For more information, visit www.operanight.org.

Musical Moments

Musical Moments in Kings Park returns to Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park tonight from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with the Eagle River Band, courtesy of the Kings Park Civic Association. Bring seating. 516-319-0672

Travel Back to the 80s Experience

Join the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown for a Travel Back To The 80s Experience tonight and Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. Immerse yourself in the fun, the fashion, and the sounds of the 80s! Meet familiar characters and personalities while being thrown back in time to a story straight out of the 80s, all set to the tunes you know and love. Arrive dressed up to enjoy yourself to the max! Featuring a live performance by The Ronald Reagans. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $35 (each ticket includes one drink from the bar). Call 1-800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org to order.

Psychic Medium Robert Hansen

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson welcomes Psychic Medium Robert Hansen to the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Hansen will share with the audiences his psychic gifts of communication with loved ones that have crossed over to the other side. Messages of love will be randomly demonstrated to the audience and sensitively shared. Tickets are $49. 631-928-9100, www.theatrethree.com

Saturday August 12

Art of the Guitar Festival

See Aug. 11 listing.

Travel Back to the 80s Experience

See Aug. 11 listing.

Run the Farm

Friends of Hobbs Farm and Town of Brookhaven Councilman Neil Manzella and Brookhaven Town Clerk Kevin LaValle invite you to take part in the 9th annual Run the Farm 4-mile run/walk at Bethel Hobbs Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Hobbs Farm’s mission of feeding the hungry. $25 per participant in advance at BrookhavenNY.Gove/RunTheFarm, $30 day of race. Call 631-451-6647 for more info.

Sherwood-Jayne House Tour

Preservation Long Island will host tours of the Sherwood-Jayne House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a self-guided tour at noon. The house contains period furnishings and features original late eighteenth-century hand-painted floral wall frescoes. Tickets are $10, $5 children ages 6 to 15, under age 6 free at www.preservationlongisland.org/tours.

Saturdays Poetry Reading

All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Saturdays poetry series via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Featured poet will be Victoria Twomey. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Pop-Up Saturday event

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its 2023 Pop-Up Saturdays series with a visit The Silly Magician (ONLY from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.), Caricature drawings by Marty and live Music by Brenda & Burke in the Stony Brook Village Center’s Inner Court, 97 Main St., Stony Brook from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free. 631-751-2244

Owl Prowl at Sweetbriar

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Owl Prowl for families with children ages 5 and up at 7:30 p.m. Learn about the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and maybe call in an owl or two. Bring a flashlight just in case. $15 per person. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Bobby Brooks Wilson in concert

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson welcomes Bobby Brooks Wilson in concert at 8 p.m. The son of legendary R&B/Soul singer, Jackie Wilson, Bobby has the same amazing traits and talents as his father; many say Jackie Wilson’s legacy lives on through him. His adoring fans have dubbed him as “Mr. Entertainment.” With a special performance by The Chiclettes. Tickets are $59. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday August 13

Art in the Park

Join the Northport Arts Coalition for an Art in the Park festival at Northport Village Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring music, dance, poetry readings and children’s art workshop plus more than forty artists displaying and selling their original work, this free event in Northport Park is a fun day for the entire family. www.northportarts.org

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with Quarter Horse at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-689-6146, www.frankmelvillepark.org

Celebrate Park Concert

Celebrate St. James continues its summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with music by the Blu Bayou Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-984-0201

Summer Concert on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 20, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s concert features The Equity Brass Band . Free. Bring seating. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Monday August 14

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach hosts a meeting by the Sound Beach Civic Association at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be entomologist Alexis White, PhD, of the Arthropod-Borne Disease Lab at the Suffolk County Department of Health Services who will discuss the medically important tick species on Long Island, their biology, habitat, the pathogens they transmit, and the best strategies to prevent tick bites in adults and children. All are welcome. 631-744-6952.

Movie Trivia Night

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $10 per person, $7 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org. 631-423-7610.

Tuesday August 15

Author Talk

Author and motivational speaker Christine Pendergast will present her book Blink Spoken Here: Tales from a Journey to Within at the Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport at 7 p.m. This true story chronicles her life with husband Christopher Pendergast, longtime educator in the Northport-East Northport School District, who lived with ALS for 28 years. Learn about “ALS Ride for Life,” the Pendergast’s nonprofit charity, and hear other inspirational stories about meeting and overcoming life’s challenges. Open to all. To register, call 261-6930.

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 15, courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s concert will feature Southbound at 7 p.m. Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. 631-672-5197, www.nesconsetchamber.org

A Star is Born — The Concert

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents A Star Is Born — The Concert at 8 p.m. ​Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga each stole our hearts with “A Star is Born.” Now a trio of Broadway/cabaret’s best voices join forces to celebrate the music from all three iconic film versions of “A Star is Born” featuring “The Man That Got Away,””Shallow” and the Academy Award-winning “Evergreen.” Tickets are $45. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday August 16

Sunset Concerts

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continues its Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a performance by Teddy Kumpel & Nome Sane. Held rain or shine. Bring seating. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Summerfest Concert

The Northport Chamber of Commerce continues its Summerfest Concerts on Wednesdays in August at the Robert Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park, with the Little Wilson Band from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Bring seating. 631-754-3905

Thursday August 17

St. Joseph’s Family Festival

St. Joseph’s Church, 59 Church St., Kings Park hosts a Family Festival tonight from 6 to 10 p.m., Aug. 18 and 19 from 6 to 11 and Aug. 20 from 6 to 10 p.m. with carnival rides, games and food. Free admission. Pay-one-price rides. 631-499-6824

Summer Thursdays at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook continues its Summer Thursdays series with a free concert by musicians from The Jazz Loft from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pack a picnic supper, enjoy the concert and take a free tour of the Carriage Museum. Held rain or shine. 631-751-0066

Indigo Dye Workshop

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Indigo Dye Workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Using freshly harvested Japanese Indigo, you will be dyeing a silk scarf and exploring leaf stamping and coloring with rolled up leaves. $55 per person, $50 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Theater

‘The Prom’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kick off its 53rd season with The Prom from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. As the lights dim on four fading Broadway stars, they wildly seek the spotlight. Courting the controversy surrounding a small-town Indiana prom, the quartet invades a community that wants to keep the party straight. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors, $20 students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Love’s Labour’s Lost on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. from Aug. 11 to Sept. 8. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Rent’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Jonathan Larson’s Rent from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, the groundbreaking musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians — Roger, Mimi, Tom, Angel, Maureen, Joanne, Benny and Mark — struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $28 students. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Escape to Margaritaville from July 13 to Sept. 3. This upbeat and energetic new musical features all your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics including “Volcano,” “Fins,”,“Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and of course “Margaritaville.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Film

‘42’

Join the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook for a special screening of the 2013 biopic 42 on Aug. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. with special guest Ivo Philbert of the Jackie Robinson Museum. The film tells the story of two men—the great Jackie Robinson and legendary Brooklyn Dodgers GM Branch Rickey—whose brave stand against prejudice forever changed the world by changing the game of baseball. Stop by the History Museum before the screening to see the museum’s baseball exhibitions: Picturing America’s Pastime and Home Fields: Baseball Stadiums of Long Island and New York City. This event is free but registration is preferred by visiting www.longislandmuseum.org 631-751-0066

Alfred Hitchcock Perspective

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a retrospective of the films of master director Alfred Hitchcock from Aug. 11 to Aug 16. Each of the six film screenings — Psycho, Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, Notorious, Vertigo, and Shadow of a Doubt — will feature an introduction by local film historians who will discuss the history of the film, provide, and explore the impact of some of Alfred Hitchcock’s most influential and acclaimed works. Tickets are $15 per screening. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Class Reunions

•Ward Melville High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket on Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m. For ticket information, contact Tibo Dioguardi at [email protected].

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].