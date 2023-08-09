$200 million expansion for Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel approved

A $200 million expansion of Jake‘s 58 Casino Hotel, 3635 Express Dr North, Islandia has been approved by the Village of Islandia. As part of this expansion, Suffolk Regional OTB, the casino’s owner, will increase its video lottery terminal capacity by 50% for a total of 2,000 terminals. Its hotel rooms will be renovated, there will be increased parking facilities and services and amenities will be upgraded.

After the vote, Phil Boyle, President and CEO of Suffolk OTB, thanked Mayor Allan Dorman and the Village Board for their unanimous support of the project. “Suffolk OTB’s success in the past six years from bankruptcy to becoming a a billion-dollar company is linked to the support that we have received from the Village of Islandia, Mayor Dorman, and local residents. I couldn’t be happier for the Village, our current and future workforce, and Suffolk’s taxpayers, who will benefit greatly from this decision long into the future,” Boyle stated.

James LaCarrubba, Vice President and COO for Suffolk OTB, said, “Jake‘s 58 will truly realize its full potential as a regional entertainment destination thanks to yesterday’s vote. We appreciate the Board’s trust in Jake‘s 58 and its management, and we will continue to be responsible neighbors acting for the public’s benefit.”

Suffolk OTB expects to break ground on the casino expansion in October 2023 and commence hotel renovations in the 4th quarter of 2023. It’s estimated that the expanded casino floor will be open to the public in late-2025, with additional amenities opening in 2026.