Kids Korner: Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2023

PROGRAMS

Lollipop Train Rides

Did you know? Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association’s John Gardiner Farm, 900 Park Ave., Greenlawn offers rides on the original Lollipop Train every Saturday in the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. including Aug. 12, 19 and 26 and Sept. 2. Call 631-754-1180 for more info.

Tie Yourself in a Knot

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor continues Friday Summer Fun Workshops with Tie Yourself in a Knot on Aug. 11 at noon and again at 2 p.m. Sailors’ knots have been holding things together for thousands of years! Master one to create a sea-inspired friendship bracelet or keychain to take home, and find out how kids around the world are working to protect our oceans. No registration needed. Best for ages 8 and up. Admission fee + $10. 631-367-3418.

History of Balloons Show

Come to Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on Aug. 11 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a night of laughing, joking, and balloon sculpting with Nick the Balloonatic. Crazy hats, animals, and your favorite characters will come out of his hands with amazing speed. For families with children in 6th grade and younger. Free. No registration required. 631-941-4080

Intro To Fishing

Children ages 7 to 15 are invited to join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for some fishing fun on Willow Pond on Aug. 12 from 10:30 am. to noon. $4 per child. Advance reservations required by calling 631-265-1054.

Star Wars Day

Families with children in 6th grader and younger are invited to stop by Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on Aug. 12 between 2 and 4 p.m. for Star Wars Day in the children’s library with carnival games and a craft, all with a Star Wars twist along with a visit from guests from a galaxy far, far, away! Star Wars or space-themed costume encouraged, but not necessary. Open to all. 631-941-4080

Magic of Amore Magic Show

Wildwood State Park, 790 Hulse Landing Road, Wading River hosts a Magic of Amore magic show on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Colorful handkerchiefs turn to magic canes and objects materialize out of thin air. Bring your chair or blanket and get ready for an amazing show! 631-929-4314

Kids for Kids Concert

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues its 2023 Family Summer Program series on Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. with an interactive kids concert by LIYD Music Club. Meet at Hap’s Red Barn. Free. 631-689-6146

Puppet Extravaganza Show

Village of Port Jefferson concludes its summer children’s show series with a Puppet Extravaganza Show on the Performance Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. Bring seating. Free. 631-473-4724

THEATER

‘Seussical Jr.’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents an outdoor production of Seussical Jr. on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 8 to Aug. 17. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, JoJo, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this musical extravaganza. Tickets are $18.50 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Cinderella’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Cinderella, the beloved tale of a young girl’s magical night at the Royal Ball where she meets and briefly loses her true Prince Charming, from July 22 to Aug. 27. Only his quest to find the perfect fit for the glass slipper left behind will reunite themAll seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Alice’s Most Decidedly Unusual Adventures in Wonderland’

Children’s theater continues at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Alice’s Most Decidedly Unusual Adventures in Wonderland from Aug. 4 to 12. Talking flowers and tea in hats! It’s a rainy day at Camp Carroll Woods when our very modern heroine ventures down the rabbit hole. Join Alice as she encounters the outrageous citizens of Wonderland: the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and many more. All seats are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. FILM

‘The Muppet Movie’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Muppet Movie on Aug. 13 at noon. Follow Kermit as he embarks on a cross-country journey to fulfill his dreams of making it big in Hollywood. Along the way, he encounters a hilarious and star-studded cast of characters, including the diva extraordinaire, Miss Piggy, the comedic genius, Fozzie Bear, and the enigmatic daredevil, Gonzo. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Send your calendar events to [email protected]