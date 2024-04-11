Times … and dates: April 11 to April 18, 2024

Thursday April 11

Senior Fair

Middle Country Public Library, 575 Middle Country Road, Selden will host a Senior Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Receive Medicare enrollment assistance, and visit with wellness, leisure, volunteer and senior housing organizations, as well as safety, healthcare, legal and caregiver support agencies. Fair is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Questions? Call 631-585-9393.

Art History Lecture

Join the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook for a free Art History Lecture with award winning artist and art history aficionado, Kevin McEvoy from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Light snacks will be served. No reservations are required to attend. Seating will be first come, first serve. 631-751-7707

The Timeline of Food

Diane Schwindt, the resident historic cook at the Ketcham Inn Museum in Center Moriches presents a lively lecture, The Timeline of Food, at the North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham at 7 p.m. From caveman to fast food and a lot in between … explore moments in time that changed the course of food history. A display of authentic historic hearth ware will be discussed, concluding with food samples. A fun-filled evening of surprising facts that will leave you hungry for more! Open to all. Please register by calling 631-929-4488.

Stand Up/Sit Down Comedy

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Stand Up/Sit Down Comedy Series with comedian Richie Byrne at 8 p.m. Followed by an interview hosted by Steven Taub. Tickets are $40 per person, $30 members. To order in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Friday April 12

Senior Social Club

The Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability kicks off a new season of the Senior Social Club at Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Senior citizens (65 years+) can visit the animals, explore the trails, attend a presentation in Woodland Hall, and enjoy a beverage and snacks with fellow seniors. $10 per person. For reservations, call 631-878-6644.

Friday Food Truck Fest

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North County Road, Setauket hosts a Friday Food Truck Fest tonight, April 19 and 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. Grab a delicious dinner, pull up a picnic table, and hang out with friends and neighbors. The historic house will be open for free tours during the event. 631-751-3730

Game Night in St. James

Celebrate St. James hosts an adult Game Night at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James from 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy board games, card games and light refreshments. $10 donation. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

A Night of Opera

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport hosts a concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of Opera Night Long Island at 7:30 p.m. Featuring highlights from grand operas with a reception to follow. $10 donation, students free. For more information, visit www.operanight.org.

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket hosts Grounds and Sounds Cafe concert featuring Jack’s Waterfall. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., open mic starts at 8 p.m. followed by featured artist. Tickets are $15 at the door or in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org. 631-751-0297.

Saturday April 13

Port Jeff Health & Wellness Fest

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce presents their 15th Annual Health and Wellness Fest at The Meadow Club, 1147 Rte. 112, Port Jefferson Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring over 50 health and wellness vendor tables along with a breakfast and lunch food court, health screenings, massages, plenty of giveaways and much more. Free. 631-473-1414

Intro to Wilderness Survival

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington presents an Introduction to Wilderness Survival from 9:45 a.m. to noon. Learn how to find food, start a fire and build a shelter. Adults only. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 631-423-1770.

Selden Craft & Gift Fair

Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Drive, Selden hosts the 36th annual Spring Craft & Gift Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to benefit Newfield H.S. Leaders Club. Shop for unique crafts, gifts handmade crafts, gourmet foods and spring fashions from over 90 vendors. Free admission. 631-846-1459

Smithtown Health Fair

St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, 50 Route 25A, Smithtown will host an outdoor Community Health Fair in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet with St. Catherine health care professionals, with free health screenings, children activities and much more. Free. 631-469-0989.

Spectrum of Quilts Exhibit

Smithtown Stitchers present A Spectrum of Quilts exhibit at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guild members will display their finest array of quilts along with their Ombre Quilt Display. Admission is $5 cash. www.smithtownstitchers.com

Davis House Grand Opening

Davis Town Meeting House Society invites the community to the grand opening celebration of the Davis House, 263 Middle Country Road, Coram at 11 a.m. Featuring the 3rd NY Regiment of the Brigade of the American Revolution, house tours, history exhibit, Burying Ground walking tours and more. Refreshments will be served. Free. 631-846-1224

All Souls Poetry Reading

The Second Saturdays poetry series returns to All Souls Church in Stony Brook via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. The featured poet will be Margarette Wahl. An open-reading will follow the featured poet; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Prohibition Pub Crawl

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport invites you to celebrate the Repeal of Prohibition with a Prohibition Pub Crawl at noon. Join Education Coordinator Carol Taylor as she takes you on a tour of Prohibition-era Northport while stopping at several local establishments to enjoy refreshments along the way. Dressing in period appropriate attire is highly encouraged! Ages 21+ only. Cost is $40 per person, $30 members. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Veterans Food Drive

Miller Place Mount Sinai Historical Society hosts a Veterans Food Drive and appreciation day at the William Miller House, 75 North Country Road, Miller Place from noon to 3 p.m. Drop off canned or paper products and stay to write a letter to a veteran to thank them for their service. www.mpmshistoricalsociety.org.

Meet the Artists Reception

Wet Paints Studio Group of Sayville celebrates 75 years with an art exhibit at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through May 1. Join them for a “Meet the Artists” reception today from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Most of the art and prints are for sale. For info, call 631-332-7768 or email [email protected].

An Afternoon of Line Dancing

Setauket Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket invites the community to an afternoon of Line Dancing featuring Stepping Easy with Ellen from 3 to 5 p.m. $10 donation to support the Setauket American Legion Hall. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 631-941-4271

Cirque FLIP Fabrique heads to SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents Blizzard by Cirque FLIP Fabrique on the Main Stage at 8 p.m. The show promises its audiences a crazy and poetic journey through the dead of winter, inviting you to lose yourself in a moment of white wonder. Tickets range from $46 to $65. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

An Evening of Comedy

Join the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook for the Long Island Comedy Festival featuring Laura Patton, Matt Burke and Richie Byrne at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 and include admission to the Hall of Fame. To order in advance, visit www.limehof.org.

Sunday April 14

Spectrum of Quilts Exhibit

See April 13 listing.

Barn Sale in Mt. Sinai

Temple Beth Emeth, 52 Mt. Sinai Ave., Mt. Sinai will hold its monthly thrift barn sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for everything from household goods, to small appliances, clothing, jewelry and much more. Free admission. Questions? Call 631-928-4103.

Whaling Museum Walking Tour

Join the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum for picturesque early spring walking tour through St. John’s Memorial Cemetery, 1670 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. Titled Stories in Stone: Celebrating Women’s History, the tour will focus on Victorian-era rituals and Women’s History this month. Cost is $15 per person, $10 members. Registration is required by visiting www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Lady Blue Saxophone Quartet

Join the North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham for an afternoon with The Lady Blue Saxophone Quartet at 1:30 p.m. Serious talent, musical training, inventiveness, friendship, and a dash of humor all come together offering a tight, disciplined, beautifully harmonized this musical ensemble. Open to all. To register, call 631-929-4488.

Concert at the Farm

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket hosts a concert on the Good Earth Soundstage featuring Maria Fairchild and Adam Becherer (folk, bluegrass) from 3 to 5 p.m. $15 donation appreciated. Proceeds will go to the artists and to Homestead Arts for this year’s Fiddle and Folk Fest held in early September. Bring seating. For more information, call 631-689-8172.

Ridotto Concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a Ridotto concert titled Don Juan at 4 p.m. Ridotto Concert: Don Juan featuring cellist Ani Kalayjian, soprano Deborah Lifton, and Vassily Primakov, piano. Margaretha Maimone is narrator. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 members, $12 students. For reservations, call 631-385-0373, or email [email protected].

Colin Carr Benefit Concert

Colin Carr, Stony Brook Music Department cello faculty and renowned soloist, will be performing a concert to benefit the Colin Carr Scholarship Fund for cello students at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center Recital Hall, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brookat 5 p.m. The concert will feature monumental works for solo cello by Bach, Britten, and Kodály in a not to be missed event. Admission is free, but donations to the scholarship fund are suggested. 631-632-7313

Monday April 15

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket with a presentation titled The Cuban Giants: The First Professional Black Baseball Team at 7 p.m. ​The Cuban Giants got their start in Babylon in the summer of 1885. Town of Babylon Historian Mary Cascone will present on the team’s start and their early years in professional baseball, the myths about their name, and their position in baseball history. Free to the public. Donations appreciated. www.tvhs.org.

Tuesday April 16

NSJC Social Club Event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a special presentation on dementia by Lauren Vlachos, MSNP, CFRE of the Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center at Stony Brook at 11 a.m. Ms. Vlachos will discuss the topic of Dementia. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-373

Painting on Silk Workshop

Huntington Historical Society hosts a Painting on Silk Workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Learn how to transfer your design onto silk and outline a template on fabric, finishing up by painting with special silk dye with textile designer Oksana Danziger. Cost is $55 per person, $50 members. Register at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesday April 17

Miller Place Homemakers Auction

Miller Place High School, 15 Memorial Drive, Miller Place hosts the Miller Place Homemakers annual auction at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) with beautiful raffle baskets, refreshments and a 50/50 raffle. Entrance fee is $5 and a food pantry item and includes a door prize ticket and 25 tickets for the handmade auction baskets. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Questions? Call 631-821-9044.

Thursday April 18

Senior Scams Seminar

Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai will host a Senior Scams Seminar & Medication Disposal event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stay up to date on the newest scams targeting our senior community. This seminar is presented by officers from the Suffolk County Police Departments 6th Precinct who will also be collecting expired or unwanted medications for proper disposal. To register for the seminar, please call 631-451-5312.

Gardening 101

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket presents a special Q&A session, “Let’s Talk Gardening,” in the Vincent O’Leary from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Members of the Three Village Garden Club will share some of their best gardening ideas as well as what can be learned from the unexpected mishaps. Only a few seats left. To register, call 631-941-4080.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series in the Reichert Planetarium tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Rachel Miller an accomplished blacksmith and co-owner of Spirit Ironworks in Bayport, will discuss Restoring Historic Ironwork, with a focus on Samuel Yellin. Miller will guide the audience through the history and craftsmanship of Yellin’s works at the Vanderbilt Estate, Mansion, and Museum. Tickets are $10 per person (members free) at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Pine Barrens lecture

Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site, 146 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents a lecture titled The Pine Barrens: Who’s Guarding Our Long Island Treasure? from 7 to 8:30 p.m. LI Pine Barrens board member Tom Casey will speak about the importance of the Pine Barrens. WWBA Trustee Mark Nuccio will read Whitman’s ecopoetry and essays. Singer-Songwriter Linda Sussman performs a musical environmental interlude. Everyone in attendance may enter into a lottery to win one of 15 8″-18″ fir trees that were donated by New York State Parks. Free admission. For more information, visit www.waltwhitman.org.

Film

‘Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues its Spring season with a screening of Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on April 15 at 7 p.m. The documentary chronicles the life and work of one of the most successful conservationists in U.S. history. Followed by a Q&A with local conservationist John Turner. Tickets are $10 at the door or in advance at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

Theater

‘Jersey Boys’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to May 26. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story–a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Murder on the Orient Express, a thrilling mystery about the most infamous case of one of fiction’s most famous detectives, from April 6 to May 4. Murder and mayhem await renowned investigator Hercule Poirot as he boards a train filled with treachery and intrigue. Featuring a shadowy American, a train full of suspects, a notebook’s worth of alibis, and a singular Belgian sleuth whose mustache twitches at murder, all aboard the Orient Express! Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B3.

‘Head Over Heels’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College present Head Over Heels, a musical by James Magruder and Jeff Whitty at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden on April 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m., and April 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. A mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable, Elizabethan rompabout a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom. Admission is $15 adults, $10 veterans and students 16 years of age or younger. SCCC students with current ID receive two free tickets. To order, visit https://sunysuffolk.edu/spotlight or call 631-451-4163.

‘Popcorn Falls’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents a production of James Hindman’s Popcorn Falls from May 4 to 26. The sleepy town of Popcorn Falls is forced into bankruptcy when a neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope — open a theater! Two actors play over twenty roles in a world of farce, love, and desperation, proving once and for all that art can save the world. Tickets are $35 adults $32 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org

Farmers Markets

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 28. 631-802-2160

Lake Grove Farmers Market

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a Winter Farmers Market in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot (adjacent to Bahama Breeze) on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 516-444-1280

Class Reunions

•Centereach High School Class of 1974 will hold its 50th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on April 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, email Jean Ann Renzulli at [email protected].

