Hippity hop to an Easter egg hunt on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

Looking for Easter Egg Hunts on the North Shore? Here is a list of events for this week so grab your baskets and camera and hippity hop over to these fun springtime celebrations.

Cold Spring Harbor

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold egg hunts on March 28, 29 and 30 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Children up to 6 years of age can hunt for eggs during 20 minute sessions scheduled throughout the day. $12 per child, $5 helper siblings ages 7 to 12, $7 adults, $6 seniors. Registration is required at www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

East Northport

Island Christian Church, 400 Elwood Road, East Northport will host a free Easter Egg Hunt on March 30 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities will include face painting, crafts, games, bounce houses, photo-ops, and of course, hunting for eggs! You may even see the Easter Bunny! Held rain or shine. Visit islandchristian.com/easter to register. 631-822-3000

East Setauket

— Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt weekend from March 29 to 31 with craft vendors, barnyard animals to see and hold, an egg hunt in the fields, (at your purchased time slot), pictures with the Spring Bunny and more! This is a ticketed event only. Tickets are sold online only for $12.50 per person. As of press time, there were a few openings left on March 31. To register, visit www.bennersfarm.com. 631-689-8172

— Three Village Church, 322 Main St., East Setauket invites children up to 5th grade to an Easter Egg Hunt on March 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. No tickets needed. The egg hunt will be at regularly scheduled intervals, with new eggs each time and a safe space for the littlest crawlers/walkers. Free. 631-941-3670

Farmingdale

Children ages 5 and older are invited to join Adventureland, 2245 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale for an Egg Scramble on March 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids can collect spring surprises and giveaways and visit with the Easter Bunny and Adventureland’s mascot. Tickets in advance online are $39.50 for adults; $49.50 ages 2-24 includes all rides. Rain date April 6. Visit adventureland.us to register. 631-694-6868

Huntington

Children ages 1 to 8 can enjoy a spring celebration and egg hunt at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road Huntington on March 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Activities including a petting zoo, arts and crafts, a meet and greet with Mr. Bunny and a special concert with puppetry by Janice Buckner & The New Country Road Show. $16 per child. Register at www.caumsettfoundation.org/programs.

Kings Park

San Remo Civic Association will host a free Easter Egg Hunt with Peter Rabbit at Waterfront Park, Riviera Drive, Kings Park on March 30 from noon to 2:30 p.m. Rain date is March 31 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. www.sanremocivic.com

Melville

Take part in an Easter Egg Hunt at White Post Farms, 250 Old Country Road, Melville on March 28 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit with the Easter Bunny (take your own pictures) visit the bunny holding station, see a magic show and much more. Admission is $29.95. 631-351-9373

Northport

Northport Chamber of Commerce with the Northport Centerport Lions Club will host a traditional Easter Egg Hunt at Northport Village Park on March 31 at 1 p.m. Free. 631-754-3905

Port Jefferson

Children ages 2 to 8 are invited to join the Greater Chamber of Commerce for an Easter Egg Hunt following the annual Easter Parade at noon. Line up in front of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson at 12:15 p.m. after the parade. Photo ops with the Easter Bunny will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Free. 631-473-1414

Setauket

Caroline Episcopal Church, 1 Dyke Rd., Setauket hosts a community Easter Egg Hunt on March 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy games, egg hunt prizes, snacks, a live magic show, face painting, an Easter hat contest & parade, and a special long-eared guest. Free. To register, visit carolinechurch.net/egghunt2024. 631-941-4245