Kids Korner: March 28 to April 4, 2024

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature: Clever Creatures on March 29 at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 2 to 4 years of age will learn about the wonders of the natural world through hands-on activities, live animals, crafts, and much more. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Eclipse Exploration

The Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson presents a Solar Eclipse Exploration workshop for grades 2 to 6 on April 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. In this exciting exploration, kids will embark on a journey to discover the science behind solar eclipses and unravel the mysteries of why they occur. $40 per child. To register, visit www.longislandexplorium.org. 631-331-3277

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on April 1 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

THEATER

Disney’s ‘Descendants’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s Descendants The Musical from March 16 to 30. Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? Tickets are $18 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Alice in Wonderland’

Up next for the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland from March 23 to April 28. Alice takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits, and mad tea parties. Will Alice be able to find her footing in this bizarre place? ill she ever figure out how to get home? All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a perennial favorite, The Adventures of Peter Rabbit, from April 13 to 27. “Over the hill and through the garden …” That mischievous rabbit Peter just can’t stay out of the McGregors’ garden! With help of his sisters—Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-Tail—and his cousin, Benjamin Bunny, Peter learns the power of sharing and caring. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Hop’ Aboard the Bunny Express

Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a screening of Hop in the Chamber Train Car, southeast corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station on March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. $20 per person includes movie, water, popcorn, and cookie with a visit from the Easter Bunny at the end. To reserve your seat, visit www.pjstchamber.com or call 631-821-1313.

‘Muppets From Space’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Muppets From Space on March 31 at noon. The Muppets embark on a hilarious extraterrestrial adventure in hopes of finding out about Gonzo’s past, and discover that Gonzo’s family members are aliens from a distant planet. Gonzo then gets a message that his relatives are coming for a visit from outer space! Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.