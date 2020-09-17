Three Village Historical Society kicks off fundraiser campaign

Help the Three Village Historical Society reach its fundraising goal of selling 100 face masks!

Help raise funds for the Three Village Historical Society by buying a “Three Village Strong” Face Mask!

The design, beautifully created by Setauket artist Sam White, features the 439 ton whaling ship Daisy, which was built at Nehemiah Hand’s shipyard along Shore Road in East Setauket in 1871-72 and, with naturalist Robert Cushman Murphy aboard, sailed on a whaling expedition to the Antarctic in 1912-13.

The triple-ply cotton face masks, which come in black or white, sell for $15 plus shipping at www.tvhs.org. The fundraiser runs through Sunday, Sept. 27. 100% of the proceeds will be used to help support and fund the Three Village Historical Society’s educational programming. For more information, call 631-751-3730.