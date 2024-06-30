Three Village Garden Club announces July events

The Three Village Garden Club will hold the following July meetings at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket. All are welcome to attend.

■ July 9 at 11 a.m. includes a General Meeting and Tim O’Leary, President of the Setauket Neighborhood House will share the history and mission of this iconic institution and host a Q and A session. Scholarships will be presented by the TVGC to high school students who have demonstrated an interest in pursuing a career in Horticulture and the Environment.

■ July 16 at 10 a.m. will include a floral design workshop incorporating floral design into table settings.

■ July 23 at 10 a.m. will feature a horticultural workshop on drying and preserving floral material.