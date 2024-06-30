Summer food drive Emma Clark Library kicks off July 1

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will hold its annual Summer Food Drive from July 1 to August 18. A donation table will be located in the library’s lobby to the left of the Circulation Desk, and all are welcome to donate during library hours. Some suggestions for food items include cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, beans, tuna fish, juice, gum, snacks (pretzels, granola bars, trail mix, cookies), pasta, and pasta sauce. For further information, call 631-941-4080 or email [email protected].