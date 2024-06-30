Man arrested for selling cannabis to underage person in Coram

Following an investigation by Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers a compliance check was conducted at Koncept Smoke Shop, located at 35 Middle Country Road, and an employee of the store, Ahmad Subhan, was arrested for allegedly selling cannabis to an underage person at 1:55 p.m. Officers also seized a large quantity of cannabis and cannabis oils from the business.

Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers previously investigated employees of the smoke shop on May 23 during which an employee was charged with possession of cannabis products and selling to an underaged person.

Subhan, 18, of Coram, was charged with Unlawful Sale of Cannabis and Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd Degree. He was issued a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.