The Atelier at Flowerfield presents May Day painting workshop

Celebrate the return of Spring and May Day with a painting workshop at The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suites 6 & 9, St. James on Saturday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Did you know that May Day has its roots in astronomy? Traditionally, it was the halfway point between the spring equinox and the summer solstice! People around the world celebrate “Bringing in the May,” by gathering cuttings of flowering branches of forsythia, magnolia, redbud, lilac, or other flowering cuttings. At The Atelier, celebrate May Day by painting a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

At this workshop, you will learn about the water-based media Gouache, a method of painting with opaque watercolors. It’s similar to watercolor in that it can be re-wetted and dried to a matte finish, but gouache can give your work dense matte coverage as well as transparent and translucent surfaces just like watercolor. Enjoy learning how to use it both ways, as well as combining techniques to give you a beautiful range of color and pigment density. Your instructor, Beth Drucker, is a Professor, Designer, Artist, Writer, Editor, Instructor and Lecturer. She works in Gouache, Watercolor, Acrylics, Digital Art, Fabric and Fiber.

Ms. Drucker has been an Adjunct Professor of Fashion Design at Nassau Community College for 17 years. Ms. Drucker has worked as an Instructor for The Nassau County Department of Continuing Education, an Adjunct Professor at SUNY F.I.T., Parsons, The New School for Design, The Metropolitan Institute for Design, and (BOCES) The Long Island HS for the Arts. Beth has taught workshops at The Art League of Long Island, The Village Artist, Ripe Art Gallery, Gallery North, and Art and Soul Studio. She is currently judging a show at the suburban art league of Syosset. With Mother’s Day only a week later, what better way to celebrate!

The cost for this 3-hour workshop, which includes materials, is $95 per person. For your convenience, you may register online or call 631-250-9009.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!