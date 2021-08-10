Three Village annual event celebrates nine years of fundraising success

1 of 14

A lemon was squeezed for the last time during a popular local fundraising event Aug. 9.

The Three Village Kids Lemonade Stand held its ninth and final event at R.C. Murphy Junior High School. Founders Joseph and Maddie Mastriano began selling lemonade with friends to raise funds for Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, Child Life Services back in 2013 in front of their home.

After hundreds of customers bought lemonade from them in 2016, they knew they needed a new location. In 2017, the event was held for the first time at the junior high school.

Over the years, the Mastrianos and their fellow student-volunteers have raised more than $140,000 with $31,000 coming from this year’s event.

In 2020, the siblings were unable to hold the carnival-type day they typical organize due to COVID-19 restrictions and opted for a drive-thru lemonade stand and virtual event. This year the Mastrianos extended the day once again offering the virtual event in the evening for those who were unable to donate during the afternoon.

Both graduates of Ward Melville High School, the Mastriano siblings are preparing for their futures. Maddie, who just turned 21, is attending Loyola University in Maryland and is a rising senior. Joseph graduated from high school in June and is set to attend Stony Brook University in the fall.

Donations can still be made at www.threevillagekidslemonadestand.com.