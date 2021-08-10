On Saturday, July 24, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker joined Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, boy scouts, troop leaders and scout families and friends to honor Troop 244’s newest Eagle Scouts: Nicholas Accetta and Tristan Dueñas. The ceremony was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6249’s Hall in Rocky Point.

It was an honor to congratulate Nicholas and Tristan at their Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony, said Legislator Anker. They have dedicated themselves to serving their local community and have had a positive impact through not only their service projects, but through their kindness and dedication for the residents of Suffolk County.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank that a scout can receive. It requires hard work and dedication for a scout to earn 21 merit badges, complete a community service project and undergo a lengthy review process. Nicholas Accetta and Tristan Dueñas received the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout after completing their community service projects.

Nicholas constructed a cubby-type structure for the Rocky Point High School’s Cross Country Team, which will provide the team a secure and convenient space to place their belongings during their frequent runs through wooded trails. Tristan built a storage shed with a platform and donated supplies and a transport cart for the Save the Animals Rescue (STAR) foundation, which will provide the STAR foundation with the resources they need to continue carrying out their mission to support wildlife and domestic animals. For more information about the Boy Scouts of America and the rank of Eagle Scout, please visit www.scouting.org.

“Nicholas and Tristan did an incredible job on their project with their contributions to the Save the Animals Rescue Foundation and Rocky Point Cross Country team,” Giglio said. “I look forward to watching these two young men make a positive difference in our world. Congratulations to you both— you should be extremely proud!”