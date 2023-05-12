Three candidates running for HUFSD BOE alongside budget vote

On Tuesday, May 16, residents will vote on the proposed Huntington Union Free School District budget as well as two open seats on the Board of Education.

The proposed budget for the 2023‒-24 year is $146,347,091, up $3,378,748 (2.36%) from the previous year’s budget. The property tax levy will increase from $112,718,438 the previous year to $113,711,800, up $993,362, a 0.88% increase. A brochure from the HUFSD states that in the two prior years the tax levy increased 0.00% and 0.33%.

Board of Education President Christine Biernacki wrote in a letter in the brochure: “We have carefully reviewed all expenses and made adjustments where necessary to ensure that funding is used most efficiently and effectively. We are wholly dedicated to serving as good stewards of the resources entrusted to us.”

Additionally, there is a proposition that the brochure states will “expend monies that exist in Building Improvement Funds for a variety of projects in district buildings.”

Passage of this proposition will not result in a tax increase, the district said. This proposition would approve the use of up to $5,935,000 from Capital Reserve Funds for a variety of different projects and repairs in district buildings.

These include “installation of new boilers at Flower Hill and Southdown Primary Schools, updates to the electrical service at Southdown Primary School, updates to the electrical service and solar panel installation at Washington Primary School, roof replacement and pressure boost system installation at Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, reconstruction of two science labs at Finley Middle School, and installation of lighting for the new turf field at Huntington High School.”

There are two open Board of Education seats that will be voted on. Incumbents Kelly Donavan and Xavier Palacios are seeking reelection. Amaru Jones is challenging.

A profile from the brochure states that “Donavan has established strong bonds with local parents and community members, and has a deep appreciation for the Huntington School District and its rich academic, extracurricular and cultural offerings.” She wishes to “help maximize the educational experience for all Huntington students, while balancing nuanced community demands.”

Palacios, the other incumbent, encourages parents to get involved in the education of their children. He has been “recognized for his work in the community and for his efforts to strengthen opportunities for young people.”

Jones is a graduate of Huntington High School’s class of 2016. The brochure states that Jones would focus on “‘educating the whole child’ in the context of providing as many resources as possible to ensure student access in the classroom and in their future pursuits.”

The voting will take place at the Huntington High School on Tuesday, May 16, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.