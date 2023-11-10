Theatre Three to hold open auditions for ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Nov. 14 and 18

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold an open cast call for Tick, Tick … BOOM! on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. and Saturday November 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Prepare 32 bars from the song of your choice in the style of the show (you may sing from the score). Readings from the script. Callbacks to be determined. Please bring picture/resume. Performance stipend of $40/performance. Rehearsals begin late December 2023. Performances will be held on the Mainstage from February 17 to March 16, 2024.

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick… BOOM!. This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, tick, tick… BOOM! takes you on the playwright/composer’s journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles.

Everyone will love this youthful, endearing and thoughtful piece, and will surely embrace the universal ideal of holding onto your dreams through life’s most difficult challenges. Tick, Tick… BOOM! features a three-person cast showcasing strong pop/rock singers and allowing performers to make creative character choices.

Director: Jeffrey Sanzel Musical Director: Jeffrey Hoffman Production Stage Manager: Melissa Troxler

THEATRE THREE is committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion. As such, we encourage performers of all races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities, and abilities to attend every audition.

Casting:

JONATHAN. Male identifying, mid 20s to mid 30s. A struggling composer on the brink of his 30th birthday; strong narrator. A music geek with awkward tendencies; self-reflective. Michael’s roommate and Susan’s boyfriend; ability to play basic piano is preferred but not required. Pop-rock bari-tenor; written vocal range: top A4, bottom A2

SUSAN. Female identifying, mid 20s to mid 30s. Jonathan’s girlfriend; uninhibited and dynamic; nurturing, loving and supportive but growing increasingly frustrated with Jonathan’s pre-occupation and lack of commitment. Same performer plays a number of additional character roles requiring terrific comic timing. A dancer or strong mover preferred. Strong belt; written vocal range: top D5, bottom A3

MICHAEL. Male identifying, mid 20s to mid 30’s. Jonathan’s best friend from childhood; helpful, kind, funny, successful. Also doubles multiple roles. A friendly, welcoming presence. Warm bari-tenor; written vocal range: top Gb4, bottom Bb2

For more information, call 631-928-9100 or click here.