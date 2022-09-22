Theatre Three to hold open auditions for ‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’

Open cast call

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold an open auditions for The Sweet Delilah Swim Club on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

This hilarious and touching show features five very different but deeply connected Southern women whose friendships began on their college swim team. Each summer they meet for a reunion at the same beach cottage in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Visiting them on four weekends over thirty-three years, we learn of their lives, loves, and losses. A heartfelt comedy about friendships that last forever.

Seeking four female actors (the role of Sheree Hollinger is cast).who appear mid 30s to late 40s. Readings will be from the script. Callbacks to be determined. Please bring picture/resume. Rehearsals begin in November and performances will be from Jan. 14 to Jan. 29.

For more information, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com/auditions.html