Angela’s House receives donation from Alati Foundation

Medford-based Angela’s House, a 501c3 non-profit organization that assists families caring for children that are medically fragile, chronically ill or living with a life threatening illness, has announced it has received a $33,000 gift from the Andrew Alati Foundation. Andrew was a 13-year-old boy from Long Island who was struck and killed in Levittown, while riding home on his bike in 2019.

The gift was given on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of the founding of Angela’s House, which is part of the Kinexion network.

“Andrew lived his life caring for others. Through the Andrew Alati Foundation we can continue his legacy of kindness and compassion for other people,” said Diana Alati, Andrew’s mother. “We are so proud that his name and spirit continues to live on. We are honored to help other families through his foundation, and we are thankful to all our donors and for their ongoing support.”

“We are grateful to the Alati family for this unprecedented generosity,” said Bob Policastro, Executive Director of Angela’s House. “Our families have had to deal with unique and trying circumstances that affect their children in ways they could never anticipate. This gift will go a long way toward helping them with the resources they need most.”

The gift will be used to fund the “Everyday Wishes” program which provides families with medical supplies, therapeutic equipment, assistive technology, home modifications, respite, counseling, advocacy, service coordination, crisis assistance, alternative medicine, special camps and other resources for their medically fragile children that cannot be funded by other means. In 2021, Angela’s House granted 757 Everyday Wishes and to date, has assisted nearly 300 chronically ill children and families.