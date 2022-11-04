Theatre Three to hold auditions for [email protected]

Open cast call

Save the date! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, will hold open auditions for [email protected], by Daniel Elihu Kramer, adapted from Jane Austen’s novel, on Sunday, Nov. 27 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Seeking four versatile performers to play over two dozen characters. Performances will be held from April 7 to May 6, 2023. Bring a picture/resume. Rehearsals begin in February. For full details visit http://theatrethree.com/auditions.html.