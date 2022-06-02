Theater Review: Theatre Three’s ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ is a delight

1 of 18

By Heidi Sutton

Magic mirror on the wall,

Who is the fairest of them all?

It’s Snow White of course and now children of all ages can come see a hilarious retelling of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson through June 18.

Based on the story by the Brothers Grimm with a nod towards Disney, the production — written by Jeffrey Sanzel and Kevin F. Story — is a delight to watch.

All the elements of the classic fairy tale are here: the evil queen, the magic mirror, the seven dwarfs, the handsome prince, the poisoned apple and, of course, the beautiful Snow White. Even though Walt Disney’s original 1937 version had several scary moments, this show, directed by Sanzel and featuring an all adult cast, infuses humor and silliness into every scene, keeping the mood light and upbeat.

Aria Saltini is wonderful as the sweet Snow White who infuriates the wickedly vain evil queen, played by Elizabeth Ladd, because she “is sooooo nice!” Saltini’s rendition of “I Love It All” and Ladd’s follow-up “I Hate It All” are terrific.

As the Mirror, Steven Uihlein plays his role with just the right amount of sarcasm as he answers the burning question, “Who is the fairest of them all?” over and over. His rendition of “I’ve Got Those ‘I’m-Just-a-Mirror-on-the-Wall’ Blues” is reflective.

Although the names are different, the dwarfs have the personalities of the original Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy and Dopey, and keep the audience in stitches. Special mention must be made of Dana Bush as the very funny Iggy (aka Dopey) who can’t remember what happened a minute ago, and Jason Furnari as Froggy (aka Doc) who has a hard time corraling his fellow dwarfs.

Kyle Breitenbach is perfectly cast as the handsome Prince who is on a quest to save a damsel in distress when he meets Snow White. The chemistry between Breitenbach and Saltini is fun to watch as they try to hide their identity from each other, and their duet, “I Think I’m in Like with You,” is very sweet.

Special mention must also be made of the exquisite costumes. Designed by Jason Allyn, they look like they’ve jumped right off the pages of a children’s book.

With the overall message to be true to oneself, this fairy tale production will keep audiences entertained from beginning to end. Meet the entire cast in the lobby after the show for a group photo.

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on June 4, 11 and 18 with a special sensory sensitive performance on June 12. All performances begin at 11 a.m. and costumes are encouraged. Children’s theater continues with Puss-In-Boots from July 8 to 30. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.