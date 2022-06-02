Kids Korner: June 2 to June 9, 2022

PROGRAMS

Grow & Taste Garden

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will hold a workshop titled Grow & Taste Garden for children ages 3 to 12 on June 4 from 10 a.m. to noon, and June 5 from 10 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. It’s spring! Get your hands dirty and plant an edible vegetable and flower garden to take home. Pick from the farm’s spring garden and taste what your seeds will grow to be! Farm crafts and tours as well. $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Reptile & Amphibian Day

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor celebrates Reptile & Amphibian Appreciation Day on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Long Island Herpetological Society will stop by with live exotic reptiles and amphibians and the Hatchery’s own native reptiles and amphibians will be on display. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768.

Rainbow Lantern Walk

Join Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for one of their popular family lantern walks with a Pride Month twist on June 4 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Have you ever wanted to explore the park after dark? Now is your chance! Take a night-themed walk, with the ambiance of rainbow colored lanterns! With any luck, you might be able to observe some of the park’s nocturnal animal residents. $4 per person. Call 265-1054 for reservations.

Family Hour Sunday

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts a Family Hour Sunday on June 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! $10 per child, adults free. (Limited to one adult per family group) Advance registration recommended. Walk-ins welcome as space allows. Register at www.heckscher.org or call 380-3230.

Pirate Quest

Ahoy mateys! For the month of June, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Pirate Quest during gallery hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Use a compass and a treasure map to solve puzzles and hunt for hidden treasure around the museum in this pirate-themed drop-in program. Complete your quest and decorate your very own treasure chest to take home. This is a self-directed activity; explore at your own pace. Admission fee + $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

THEATER

‘Snow White & the 7 Dwarfs’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Snow White & the 7 Dwarfs on June 4, 11 and 18 at 11 a.m. with a sensory sensitive performance on June 12 at 11 a.m. Join them for a hysterical retelling of a wonderful story with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven dwarfs guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Costumes encouraged. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B23.

‘Pinkalicious The Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Pinkalicious The Musical from May 28 to July 3. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament. Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com

Huntington Adventure Camp

New! Children ages 7 to 12 are invited to visit a different cultural museum in Huntington each day during the week of June 27 to July 1 from 9 a.m. to noon to create amazing projects and explore local history and art. Family, friends, and caretakers are invited to the Heckscher Museum on July 1 at 11:30 a.m. for a special free reception to celebrate their accomplishments.

Schedule:

June 27: Huntington Historical Society

June 28: Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium

June 29: The Whaling Museum

June 30: Heckscher Museum of Art

July 1: Adventure Celebration @ Heckscher Museum

Fee is $220 per child, $200 members. To register, visit www.heckscher.org or call 631-380-3230.