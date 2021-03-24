‘The Ten Commandments’ returns to the big screen

In celebration of it 65th anniversary, “The Ten Commandments” heads to select theaters nationwide on Sunday, March 28, courtesy of Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Paramount Pictures.

Throughout film history, Hollywood has produced a number of sweeping epics and generation-defining movies. However, one Biblical saga – Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments” – has withstood the test of time.

Shot in Egypt and the Sinai on one of the biggest sets ever constructed for a motion picture, the 1956 film is universally acknowledged among critics as a cinematic masterpiece with a legendary cast including Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, and Ann Baxter. From its Academy Award-winning director and revolutionary Oscar-winning special effects to its sweeping score and unforgettable sets, “The Ten Commandments” tells the inspiring story of Moses in all its stunning glory. Once favored in the Pharaoh’s household, he turns his back on a privileged life to lead his people to freedom.

In addition to numerous awards and accolades, the movie remains one of the biggest box office successes in cinema history (with theatrical sales adjusted for inflation).

The screening includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.

In our neck of the woods the film will be screened at the AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook at 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Running time is 3 hours 55 minutes. Rated G. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.