‘The Polar Express’ screenings head to Port Jefferson Station for the holidays Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKidsMovie ReviewPort Times Record by Press Release - November 24, 2021 0 4 1 of 5 Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce. Member- elves are hard at work at the antique Chamber Train Car preparing for the movie 'The Polar Express.' Pictured: Jennifer Dzvonar Owner -President of Bass Electric and Chamber President, Board Director Kristin Winter V.P. Branch Manager of Flushing Bank Port Jefferson Station and Board members Dee Earle Owner of Your CBD Store Port Jefferson Station Board Director Kristin Winter V.P. Branch Manager of Flushing Bank Port Jefferson Station The entrance to the train car. Get in the spirit of the holidays with a screening of The Polar Express in a real train car! The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce will host screenings of The Polar Express in the Chamber Train Car, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Fridays, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 6 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 27, Dec. 11 and 18 at noon, 3 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. $15 per person includes popcorn, a cookie and hot cocoa. To reserve your tickets, visit www.pjstchamber.com.