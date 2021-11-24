SBU Sports: Women’s hoops extends winning streak to five Arts & EntertainmentCommunitySportsStony Brook UniversityVillage Times Herald by Press Release - November 24, 2021 0 3 #24 Leighah-Amori Wool during Saturday's game. Photo from Stony Brook Athletics The Stony Brook women’s basketball team continued its red-hot start to the Ashley Langford era, holding off Iona on the road to earn a 53-46 win at the Hynes Athletics Center on Nov. 20. Leighah-Amori Wool and Earlette Scott led the way, with the two combining for 31 points and six of Stony Brook’s seven triples on the afternoon. India Pagan finished one point short of a double-double, hauling in a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with nine points. The Seawolves’ lead was cut to one with 1:56 to go, but they were able to hold Iona off the board the rest of the way, scoring the game’s final six points to make sure the fifth-straight victory was secured. Head Coach Ashley Langford has now taken the Seawolves to 5-0 in her first five games at the helm. She improves her record as the first head coach in Stony Brook women’s basketball history to begin her career at 5-0, and has the team tying their best start to a season since 2017-18 when the team also began 5-0. The Seawolves have held their last two opponents to under 50 points scored. Wool led the way with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including going 3-of-4 from deep including a three-pointer with 14 seconds left to hold off Iona’s comeback. She also pulled down five boards. Pagan finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds, and moved into 13th-place on the all-time scoring list with 1,148 points scored, passing Janet Travis (1,144). Pagan is also now 12 rebounds away from tying Brittany Snow for ninth-place in career rebounds. Scott finished second on the team with 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting, going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. She pulled down five rebounds, dished out two assists, and added three blocks. Senior guard Annie Warren helped facilitate the offense, scoring seven points, put up a team-high three assists, while also grabbing five rebounds in a team-high 37 minutes on the court. Warren is eight made three-pointers away from tying Theresa LoParrino for eighth all-time. Sophomore forward Kelis Corey put in work down low, grabbing eight rebounds in 20 minutes of play. “We had a good test today. Iona was physical, resilient, and executed their game plan well. I am proud of our team’s defensive effort – it won us the game. I’m also very pleased with our ability to remain poised during the fourth quarter to get a road win,” said head coach Ashley Langford. “I thought Leighah and E-Scotty made huge offensive plays in the fourth quarter when we needed it. India and Kelis were active on the glass and we needed every extra possession we could get. Annie and Gigi struggled shooting today, but both continued to be solid defensively and Gigi made great decisions during the last two minutes of the game. Again, I am proud that we had a collective effort from everyone and players are stepping up when necessary,” she said. The team played one more game before the Thanksgiving holiday, taking on Columbia at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 afternoon in New York City. Results were not available as of press time.