The Paper Store celebrates grand opening in Lake Grove with ribbon cutting

On Saturday, April 23, The Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce, along with several local public officials, welcomed their newest member, The Paper Store, located at Smith Haven Plaza, 2075 Nesconset Hwy, Lake Grove, with grand opening celebration & ribbon cutting ceremony. 10% of all sales generated on that day benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities.

A Hallmark partner, the specialty gift store sells fashion apparel, home decore, stationary, jewelry and more.

Pictured from left, Melissa Carter, The Paper Store; NYS Assemblyman Doug Smith; Doreen Newman, Greater Middle Country Chamber; TOB Councilman Kevin J. LaValle; Tracie Congdon, Store Manager; NYS Senator Mario Mattera; Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy; Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy; and District Manager Lisamarie Soper.

Located next to Bed Bath & Beyond, the store is open Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 631-979-2340.