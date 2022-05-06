Stony Brook’s All Souls Church welcomes Euclid Quartet

1 of 5

MAKING BEAUTIFUL MUSIC

All Souls Church in Stony Brook welcomed the renowned Euclid Quartet on April 30 as part of the church’s Saturdays at Six concert series. Pictured from left, violinist Jameson Cooper, violinist Aviva Hakanoglu, cellist Chris Wild, violist Luis Enrique Vargas, concertgoer Kathy Donnelly and Dan Kerr of All Souls Church. “We had a full house, and the music was world class!” Kerr said.