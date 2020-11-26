‘The Little Start That Could’ heads to the Vanderbilt Planetarium this weekend

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents The Little Star That Could on Nov. 28 and 29 at 12:15 p.m. The Little Star That Could is a story about Little Star, an average yellow star in search for planets of his own to protect and warm. Along the way, he meets other stars, learns what makes each star special, and discovers that stars combine to form star clusters and galaxies. Eventually, Little Star finds his planets. ages 4 to 8. Tickets, which include admission to the museum and access to the grounds, are $13 for children, $16 adults, $15 seniors at the door. To order, in advance, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.