The Jazz Loft’s All-Star Quartet to perform new composition during free concert Aug. 8

The Jazz Loft’s All Star Quartet will be premiering a performance of an original composition by Jazz Loft founder Thomas Manuel. The performance will take place on Tuesday, August 8, at 5 p.m. as part of the Art and Outreach Program at the Simons Center for Geometry and Physics (SCGP) at Stony Brook University. The performance at the SCGP is free and open to the public.

The performance will be a concert that celebrates The Great American Songbook and features compositions by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Harry Warren, and many others. Manuel’s all-star quartet will feature Larry Fuller on piano; Dean Johnson on Bass; and Dan Pugach on drums.

Fuller is an internationally-acclaimed jazz pianist based in New York. Fuller performs in a mainstream jazz style and is also the leader of the “Larry Fuller Trio.” Johnson is a bassist who has performed and recorded with groups such as the Pual Jost Quartet and worked on projects with Roseanna Vitro and Bill Mays. Pugach is a Grammy-nominated drummer and composer who lives in Brooklyn, New York. He is also the leader of The Dan Pugach Nonet, a nine-piece ensemble that plays original music and arrangements by Pugach.

“I am thrilled to be returning to the Simons Center with such an incredible lineup of musicians,” Manuel states. “I welcome this chance to be blessed with the chance to perform alongside some of the greats! This quartet features some of the biggest names in Jazz today and the concert promises to be a joyous, celebratory swingin’ romp!”

For more information visit https://www.thejazzloft.org.