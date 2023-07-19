Huntington Station man arrested for DWI after single-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington Station man in the early hours of July 19 for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured him and his twin brother.

Terhon Legros was driving a 2014 Infiniti Q50 westbound on West 11th Street when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in front of 149 West 11th St. at approximately 3:45 a.m.

Legros, 28, and his twin brother, Terrell Legros, of the same address, were both transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Terhon Legros will be arraigned at a later date. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.