Terence Netter exhibit heads to Gallery North

Up next at Gallery North in Setauket is Terence Netter: Legacy of the Human Spirit, a memorial retrospective of contemporary artist, philosopher, educator and former Jesuit priest Terence Netter. Generously sponsored by Jefferson’s Ferry and Suffolk County’s Department of Economic Development and Planning, the exhibit will be on view from April 4 to May 12.

The collection of small, medium and large paintings and mixed media works spans Netter’s career and focuses on his lasting impact.

Netter was captivated by human consciousness and its expression through the creative process and once stated, “Art is nature reborn through the free consciousness of individuals. It is how our species creates the spiritual air we breathe called culture.”

Netter’s paintings are intrinsically tied to his work within the community. While his style evolved over time from action painting to meditative minimalism, his work continued to express his spiritual search for truth in a way that served as “seeds of contemplation” for viewers. It is this type of mindful thought that is to be cultivated in the many cultural spaces Netter pioneered. Netter serves as the inspiration for the future Terence Netter Creative Center at Gallery North, which will foster the “visual expression of that infinitely evolving human spirit,” as Netter wrote.

Raised in Bronxville, New York, Netter received his MFA from George Washington University, and exhibited nationally and internationally, including numerous solo shows at the Woodward Gallery in Manhattan and at Gallery North. He served as the founding Director of the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University, was instrumental in the creation of the Pollock-Krasner Study Center, and was President of the Board of Trustees of Gallery North.

The community is invited to an opening reception on Saturday, April 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a panel discussion on the artist’s impact on the Arts and his legacy within the community on Saturday, May 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gallery North is located at 90 North Country Road in Setauket. For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.