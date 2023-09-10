Teenage bicyclist critically injured in crash with police vehicle in Shirley

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a crash involving a police vehicle that critically injured a teenage bicyclist in Shirley on Sept. 9.

A Seventh Precinct Patrol officer was driving southbound on William Floyd Parkway with lights and siren activated passing through a green light at the intersection of Adobe Drive, when her vehicle struck Anthony Stinson who was riding his bicycle westbound across the intersection at approximately 7:50 p.m.

After colliding with the bicyclist, the police vehicle struck another vehicle stopped in traffic, a tree and two parked cars in front of 152 Margin Drive West. The officer had been responding to a report of an elderly woman in medical distress in Shirley.

Stinson, 13, of Shirley, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the same hospital. There were no other injuries. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.