‘Rain Man’ returns to the big screen on Sept. 17 and 20

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series continues with the beloved 1988 road trip saga Rain Man — returning to select theaters nationwide in honor of its 35th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 17 and Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The film stars Tom Cruise as Charlie Babbitt, a self-centered car dealer caught in a financial bind. Charlie’s life becomes even more complicated when his estranged father’s will reveals the existence of an older brother he never knew existed: Raymond (played by Dustin Hoffman in the role that would earn him his second Oscar® for Best Actor in a Leading Role), an autistic savant who stands to inherit their father’s three-million-dollar estate.

Determined to get his own cut of the money, Charlie kidnaps Raymond from the institution he calls home, with plans to head out for Los Angeles to settle some debts. What follows is a powerful cross-country odyssey of brotherhood and self-discovery that will change both of their lives forever. The film is the winner of four Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, Directing, Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen), and Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Each screening includes an exclusive introduction by legendary film critic and historian Leonard Maltin.

Locally, the film will be screened at AMC Loews Stony Brook 17, Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville and Showcase Cinema de Lux in Farmingdale on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.

