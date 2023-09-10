Wanted for Port Jefferson Station Petit Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Port Jefferson Station store in August.

Two men allegedly made a purchase at Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, located at 1108 Route 112, on August 16 and placed their change in their pocket. One of the men then asked again for change of $400, which the clerk provided before realizing they had already been given their change. The men left the store on foot.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.