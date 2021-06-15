Team Unity wins Port Jefferson Village election

Mayor Margot Garant was voted by Port Jefferson residents for a seventh term.

Along with fellow incumbents, Trustee Kathianne Snaden (936 votes) and Trustee Stanley Loucks (940 votes) the Unity Party announced their victory win Tuesday night.

Garant took home 913 votes, while candidate Barbara Ransome — on the Alliance for All ballot — had 513. Suzanne Velazquez, who ran alongside Ransome, received 552 votes.

“I can’t even believe this,” said Garant to her crowd of supporters. “I’m so lucky to be here with you guys, to be serving you in this beautiful village.”

