Poquott candidates receive 147 votes each

On June 15, village election day in Poquott, residents only had two candidates to chose from for two two-year trustee terms, incumbent Tina Cioffi and newcomer John Musiello.

Each candidate garnered 147 votes each, according to Cindy Schleider, village clerk.

Cioffi said, in a June 10 The Village Times Herald article, that she was “running again because I enjoy giving back to the community that gives me so much to be thankful for. The vibe in Poquott is really great these days, and if I can help keep that going, I’m really happy to do so.”

She was looking forward to working with Musiello on the village board. In the June 10 article, the newcomer said his goals for office include utilizing his financial background and community service experience.

“Financially, I’m looking forward to collaborating with the board on operational efficiencies, bid reviews and budget considerations,” he said. “From a community service standpoint, having done volunteer work for many years, I hope to establish some more formalized volunteer programs for Poquott based on resident interest and feedback.”

The two will be sworn in July 1 during the village’s organizational meeting.