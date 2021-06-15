Three Village residents vote down school budget once again

In the Three Village school district, the $222.6 million budget did not pass a second time.

On June 14, a district official said 2,027 voted in favor of the budget, while 3,211 rejected it.

Back in May, the budget did not pass (Yes – 2,286, No – 1,677) as 60% approval was needed to approve the budget that pierced the 1.37% cap with a proposed tax levy increase of 1.85%.

The second rejection of the budget means the district now goes to a contingency budget and there will be no increase to the tax levy

Jeff Carlson, deputy superintendent of business services, said in a May interview, if the budget failed it would mean a shortfall of about $3 million and that major construction or improvements to district property would not take place. Carlson said during the interview that it would not be disastrous and the district would “make it as painless as possible for the kids.” He also said the district would then use all of the federal money for the coming year. The district is receiving $1.85 million in federal aid, which is earmarked for COVID-related expenses.